The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is well underway and the group stages are beginning to take shape after an entertaining first week. England are back in action - live on BT Sport - as they take on Spain, looking to secure top spot in Pool D. Read on for all the information you need about how to watch the match.

When is Spain vs England at the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup? England play Spain on Thursday 19 January at 11.30am in Bhubaneswar, live on BT Sport 1.

Which other teams are in England’s pool? Wales and India make up the rest of the pool. For an explanation of the tournament format and the fixture list, click here.

How have England done recently? Form heading into the World Cup was slightly unpredictable but England have impressed so far in India. A comprehensive 5-0 win over Wales in the opening fixture was followed by a 0-0 draw against the hosts, putting Paul Revington’s team on the brink of reaching the knockout stages. Whether England will be able to replicate their third-place finishes from the last three World Cups remains to be seen, but the signs have been promising so far.

When did England and Spain last meet? England and Spain last met at the FIH Pro League last year. It was an emphatic win for the Three Lions, who completely dominated and finished with a 6-1 victory thanks to field goals from Duncan Scott, James Oates, David Goodfield, Zachary Wallace and a David Condon brace. Spain have improved since then, beating Wales 5-1 and falling to a close 2-0 loss to India in their opening World Cup games. But England will be the clear favourites to overcome their European opponents again.