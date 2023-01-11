Barcelona face Real Betis in Super Cup semi-finalJan 11 | 2 min read
2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: How to watch every game on BT Sport
The tournament kicks off on Friday 13 January, with England and Wales facing off on the opening day as they hope to progress all the way to the final, which takes place on Sunday 29 January.
Belgium are the reigning world champions after defeating the Netherlands on penalties in the 2018 final
BT Sport is your home of the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India this January.
Sixteen teams are competing in the tournament, including England, Wales and holders Belgium, who defeated neighbours the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties to win the tournament in 2018.
Read on for information on how to watch every single match of the tournament live on BT Sport as we answer some of the key questions ahead of the curtain-raiser between Argentina and South Africa on Friday 13 January at 07:30 GMT in Bhubaneswar.
Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
How is the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup structured?
Sixteen teams are split into four pools of four, with every country facing their three pool opponents once in a round-robin format (each match is split into three 20-minute sections).
The winner of each of the four pools progresses to the quarter-finals, while the countries that finish bottom of their respective pools are eliminated.
The teams that finish second and third in the four pools then play each other in the crossover round in the following format:
2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D
2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A
2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C
The winners of those ties meet the group winners in the quarter-finals, with the tournament continuing in the normal way, culminating in the final on Sunday 29 January (following a third-place play-off earlier in the day).
Which teams are competing in the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?
|
Pool A
Australia
Argentina
France
South Africa
Pool B
|
Belgium
Germany
South Korea
Japan
|
Pool C
|
Netherlands
New Zealand
Malaysia
Chile
|
Pool D
|
India
England
Spain
Wales
What is the TV schedule for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?
|
Friday 13 January
Argentina vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Bhubaneswar
Australia vs France - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Bhubaneswar
England vs Wales - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela
India vs Spain - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela
Saturday 14 January
|
New Zealand vs Chile - BT Sport 4, 7.30am in Rourkela
|
Netherlands vs Malaysia - BT Sport 4, 9.30am in Rourkela
Belgium vs South Korea - BT Sport 4, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar
Germany vs Japan - BT Sport 5, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Sunday 15 January
|
Spain vs Wales - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela
England vs India - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela
Monday 16 January
Malaysia vs Chile - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Rourkela
New Zealand vs Netherlands - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Rourkela
France vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar
Argentina vs Australia - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Tuesday 17 January
South Korea vs Japan - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar
Germany vs Belgium - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Wednesday 18 January
Rest day
Thursday 19 January
Malaysia vs New Zealand - BT Sport 1, 7.30am in Bhubaneswar
Netherlands vs Chile - BT Sport 1, 9.30am in Bhubaneswar
Spain vs England - BT Sport 1, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar
India vs Wales - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Friday 20 January
Australia vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Rourkela
France vs Argentina - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Rourkela
Belgium vs Japan - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela
South Korea vs Germany - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela
Saturday 21 January
Rest day
Sunday 22 January
2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D - BT Sport 3, 11am in Bhubaneswar
2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C - BT Sport 3, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Sunday 23 January
2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar
2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Monday 24 January
1st Pool A vs winner of 1st Crossover - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar
1st Pool B vs winner of 2nd Crossover - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Tuesday 25 January
1st Pool C vs winner of 3rd Crossover - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar
1st Pool D vs winner of 4th Crossover - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Wednesday 26 January
Rest day
Thursday 27 January
1st Quarter-final winner vs 4th Quarter-final winner - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar
2nd Quarter-final winner vs 3rd Quarter-final winner - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
Friday 28 January
Rest day
Saturday 29 January
Third-place play-off - BT Sport 4, 11am in Bhubaneswar
Final - BT Sport 4, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar
|
Who are the favourites for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?
Australia are many people's favourites.
The Kookaburras are the No 1 side in the world - having taken the Commonwealth Games title last summer - and will be itching to right the wrongs of 2018 World Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties to the Netherlands in the semi-finals following a 2-2 draw.
As the reigning Olympic and world champions, Belgium need to be taken very seriously, while Netherlands, World Cup finalists in the last two tournaments, will be desperate to go one better this time.
The glory days for India on the world stage are a distant memory now, but the hosts will hope that three runners-up finishes in the last four Commonwealth Games can be a springboard for better things in front of a home crowd.
What if I can't watch live?
No problem. Extended highlights will be available on btsport.com and the BT Sport app. Catch up with all the action from the World Cup here.
Feedback