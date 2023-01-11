2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: How to watch every game on BT Sport

The tournament kicks off on Friday 13 January, with England and Wales facing off on the opening day as they hope to progress all the way to the final, which takes place on Sunday 29 January.

Belgium celebrate winning the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018 after beating the Netherlands in the final

Belgium are the reigning world champions after defeating the Netherlands on penalties in the 2018 final

BT Sport is your home of the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India this January. 

Sixteen teams are competing in the tournament, including England, Wales and holders Belgium, who defeated neighbours the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties to win the tournament in 2018.

Read on for information on how to watch every single match of the tournament live on BT Sport as we answer some of the key questions ahead of the curtain-raiser between Argentina and South Africa on Friday 13 January at 07:30 GMT in Bhubaneswar. 

How is the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup structured?

Sixteen teams are split into four pools of four, with every country facing their three pool opponents once in a round-robin format (each match is split into three 20-minute sections). 

The winner of each of the four pools progresses to the quarter-finals, while the countries that finish bottom of their respective pools are eliminated. 

The teams that finish second and third in the four pools then play each other in the crossover round in the following format:

2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D

2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A

2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B

2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C

The winners of those ties meet the group winners in the quarter-finals, with the tournament continuing in the normal way, culminating in the final on Sunday 29 January (following a third-place play-off earlier in the day).  

Mark Gleghorne is distraught after England's 8-1 defeat to Australia in the 2018 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup
England were soundly beaten 8-1 by Australia in the third-place play-off at the last Men's World Cup in 2018

Which teams are competing in the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?

Pool A

Australia

Argentina

France

South Africa

Pool B

Belgium

Germany

South Korea

Japan

Pool C

Netherlands

New Zealand

Malaysia

Chile

Pool D

India

England

Spain

Wales

What is the TV schedule for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?

Friday 13 January

Argentina vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Bhubaneswar

Australia vs France - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Bhubaneswar

England vs Wales - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela

India vs Spain - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela

Saturday 14 January

New Zealand vs Chile - BT Sport 4, 7.30am in Rourkela

Netherlands vs Malaysia - BT Sport 4, 9.30am in Rourkela

Belgium vs South Korea - BT Sport 4, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar

Germany vs Japan - BT Sport 5, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Sunday 15 January

Spain vs Wales - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela

England vs India - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela

Monday 16 January

Malaysia vs Chile - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Rourkela

New Zealand vs Netherlands - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Rourkela

France vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar

Argentina vs Australia - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Tuesday 17 January

South Korea vs Japan - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar

Germany vs Belgium - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Wednesday 18 January

Rest day

Thursday 19 January

Malaysia vs New Zealand - BT Sport 1, 7.30am in Bhubaneswar

Netherlands vs Chile - BT Sport 1, 9.30am in Bhubaneswar

Spain vs England - BT Sport 1, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar

India vs Wales - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Friday 20 January

Australia vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Rourkela

France vs Argentina - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Rourkela

Belgium vs Japan - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela

South Korea vs Germany - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela

Saturday 21 January

Rest day

Sunday 22 January

2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D - BT Sport 3, 11am in Bhubaneswar

2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C - BT Sport 3, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Sunday 23 January

2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar

2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Monday 24 January

1st Pool A vs winner of 1st Crossover - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar

1st Pool B vs winner of 2nd Crossover - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Tuesday 25 January

1st Pool C vs winner of 3rd Crossover - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar

1st Pool D vs winner of 4th Crossover - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Wednesday 26 January

Rest day

Thursday 27 January

1st Quarter-final winner vs 4th Quarter-final winner - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar

2nd Quarter-final winner vs 3rd Quarter-final winner - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Friday 28 January

Rest day

Saturday 29 January

Third-place play-off - BT Sport 4, 11am in Bhubaneswar

Final - BT Sport 4, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

 

Who are the favourites for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?

Australia are many people's favourites. 

The Kookaburras are the No 1 side in the world - having taken the Commonwealth Games title last summer - and will be itching to right the wrongs of 2018 World Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties to the Netherlands in the semi-finals following a 2-2 draw. 

As the reigning Olympic and world champions, Belgium need to be taken very seriously, while Netherlands, World Cup finalists in the last two tournaments, will be desperate to go one better this time. 

The glory days for India on the world stage are a distant memory now, but the hosts will hope that three runners-up finishes in the last four Commonwealth Games can be a springboard for better things in front of a home crowd.

What if I can't watch live?

No problem. Extended highlights will be available on btsport.com and the BT Sport app. Catch up with all the action from the World Cup here.