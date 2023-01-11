BT Sport is your home of the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India this January. Sixteen teams are competing in the tournament, including England, Wales and holders Belgium, who defeated neighbours the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties to win the tournament in 2018. Read on for information on how to watch every single match of the tournament live on BT Sport as we answer some of the key questions ahead of the curtain-raiser between Argentina and South Africa on Friday 13 January at 07:30 GMT in Bhubaneswar.

How is the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup structured?

Sixteen teams are split into four pools of four, with every country facing their three pool opponents once in a round-robin format (each match is split into three 20-minute sections). The winner of each of the four pools progresses to the quarter-finals, while the countries that finish bottom of their respective pools are eliminated. The teams that finish second and third in the four pools then play each other in the crossover round in the following format: 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C The winners of those ties meet the group winners in the quarter-finals, with the tournament continuing in the normal way, culminating in the final on Sunday 29 January (following a third-place play-off earlier in the day).

England were soundly beaten 8-1 by Australia in the third-place play-off at the last Men's World Cup in 2018

Which teams are competing in the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?

Pool A

Australia Argentina France South Africa Pool B

Belgium Germany South Korea Japan Pool C Netherlands New Zealand Malaysia Chile Pool D India England Spain Wales

What is the TV schedule for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?

Friday 13 January

Argentina vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Bhubaneswar Australia vs France - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Bhubaneswar England vs Wales - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela India vs Spain - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela Saturday 14 January New Zealand vs Chile - BT Sport 4, 7.30am in Rourkela Netherlands vs Malaysia - BT Sport 4, 9.30am in Rourkela Belgium vs South Korea - BT Sport 4, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar Germany vs Japan - BT Sport 5, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Sunday 15 January Spain vs Wales - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela England vs India - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela Monday 16 January Malaysia vs Chile - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Rourkela New Zealand vs Netherlands - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Rourkela France vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar Argentina vs Australia - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Tuesday 17 January South Korea vs Japan - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar Germany vs Belgium - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Wednesday 18 January Rest day Thursday 19 January Malaysia vs New Zealand - BT Sport 1, 7.30am in Bhubaneswar Netherlands vs Chile - BT Sport 1, 9.30am in Bhubaneswar Spain vs England - BT Sport 1, 11.30am in Bhubaneswar India vs Wales - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Friday 20 January Australia vs South Africa - BT Sport 2, 7.30am in Rourkela France vs Argentina - BT Sport 2, 9.30am in Rourkela Belgium vs Japan - BT Sport 2, 11.30am in Rourkela South Korea vs Germany - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm in Rourkela Saturday 21 January Rest day Sunday 22 January 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D - BT Sport 3, 11am in Bhubaneswar 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C - BT Sport 3, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Sunday 23 January 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Monday 24 January 1st Pool A vs winner of 1st Crossover - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar 1st Pool B vs winner of 2nd Crossover - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Tuesday 25 January 1st Pool C vs winner of 3rd Crossover - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar 1st Pool D vs winner of 4th Crossover - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Wednesday 26 January Rest day Thursday 27 January 1st Quarter-final winner vs 4th Quarter-final winner - BT Sport 1, 11am in Bhubaneswar 2nd Quarter-final winner vs 3rd Quarter-final winner - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar Friday 28 January Rest day Saturday 29 January Third-place play-off - BT Sport 4, 11am in Bhubaneswar Final - BT Sport 4, 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar

Who are the favourites for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?

Australia are many people's favourites. The Kookaburras are the No 1 side in the world - having taken the Commonwealth Games title last summer - and will be itching to right the wrongs of 2018 World Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties to the Netherlands in the semi-finals following a 2-2 draw. As the reigning Olympic and world champions, Belgium need to be taken very seriously, while Netherlands, World Cup finalists in the last two tournaments, will be desperate to go one better this time. The glory days for India on the world stage are a distant memory now, but the hosts will hope that three runners-up finishes in the last four Commonwealth Games can be a springboard for better things in front of a home crowd.

