World Cup Squad lists for Qatar 2022

International managers have spent many months travelling the world to watch their players perform for their clubs.

They’ve tinkered with formations to get the best out their squad, dealt with injuries to their team’s stars and picked players on form in the hope of uncovering a gem that can do it on the international level.

But now the time has come. Managers must pick (up to) 26 players that they think can lead their nation to World Cup glory.

Here’s the full list of squads heading to Qatar 2022: