Argentina vs France match preview

Here we go! The biggest game in world football is upon us as Argentina and France meet at the Lusail Stadium to determine who will lift the most coveted prize of them all - the Jules Rimet trophy.

A World Cup unlike any other has reached it's climax as for the first time in the competition's 82-year history there will be a final played in December, seven days before Christmas Day.

It features two nations with two World Cup trophies each as Argentina and France go all out to win the greatest competition in football for a third time.

The story around Argentina is, as always, surrounding Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain forward appears to have solidified his status as the greatest of all time in the eyes of many this tournament but could put the debate beyond doubt should he lead Argentina to glory in Doha.

It's the one trophy that's eluded Messi in the most glittering of careers. The 35-year-old came closest in 2014 in Brazil when Argentina lost to an extra-time goal to Germany in the final.

But in what Messi avowed would be his final World Cup the six-time Ballon d'Or winner now stands just one game away from bringing Argentina the trophy that they've missed out on ever since Diego Maradona won it in 1986.

It's been an emotional journey for La Albiceleste who've brought an outstanding support to Qatar. Defeat to Saudi Arabia in Argentina's opening game left the nation in a frenzy but Lionel Scaloni's side have grown into the tournament with each passing game and appear to be getting better and better, delivering a professional performance in the 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia.

They'll have to continue on that trajectory to overcome a France side who are bidding to become just the third team ever to retain the title. Coach Didier Deschamps has the chance to win the World Cup for a second time, a feat only achieved once before back in 1938 by Italy's Vittorio Pozzo.

What's more impressive, is Deschamps has done it all without injured France stars N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku.

The French survived a stern test against Morocco in the semi-finals to book their place in Sunday's final but comparing the attack of the Atlas Lions and Argentina is like chalk and cheese.

Deschamps' side will need to be at their very best to deny an in-form Messi, as well as two-goal semi-final hero Julian Alvarez, in front of what will feel like an away game for the French at the Lusail Stadium.

France have their own star man in Kylian Mbappe, arguably the player of the tournament, but Messi's PSG team-mate has not been at his best in the quarter and semi-finals.

Aside from Olivier Giroud's winner against England, goals have come from more unlikely sources in the previous two rounds with Aurelien Tchouameni, Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani netting to send France to the final.

Should Mbappe find his shooting boots on Sunday afternoon, it could spell trouble for Argentina and Messi's chance of an emotional parting at the very top.