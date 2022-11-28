Who needs what to make it through to the World Cup Round of 16 in Qatar? And who could soon be on their way home?

Here's everything you need to know as 32 teams become 16 in the race to be crowned the best team on the planet.

Group A The Netherlands and Senegal both booked their place in the last 16 after winning their final group games. Louis van Gaal's men topped Group A after overcoming hosts Qatar 2-0 thanks to goals from Golden Boot contender Cody Gakpo and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. They will now play Group B runners-up the USA on Saturday at 3pm after their 1-0 win over Iran. Senegal reached the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time since 2002 after overcoming Ecuador 2-1. Ismaila Sarr's penalty just before the break put the Lions of Teranga in front and despite Moises Caicedo drawing the South Americans level with a close-range finish on 67 minutes, Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly soon hammered in the winner. The AFCON champions will next face England on Sunday at 7pm after the Three Lions' 3-0 win over Wales. Full table Group B England ensured that they topped Group B after a 3-0 win over Wales, who were duly knocked out of the tournament. Marcus Rashford was named man of the match after two strikes either side of Phil Foden's finish. England face Senegal in the last 16, with the USA leapfrogging Iran into the knockout stage following a nervy 1-0 win. Knowing that nothing less than a victory would suffice, Gregg Berhalter's men scored the only goal of the contest on 38 minutes when Christian Pulisic tucked in Sergino Dest's header across goal, although Pulisic did need to come off shortly before half-time after a hefty collision as he scored. The Stars and Stripes now face the Netherlands at 3pm on Saturday, with the The Three Lions playing the Lions of Teranga at 7pm the same day.

Full table



Angel Martinez Lionel Messi was the hero of the hour as Argentina kept their World Cup hopes alive

Group C It's all to play for in Group C with all four teams still in with a chance of making the next round as Poland meet Argentina and Mexico face Japan. Poland will be through with a win or a draw, but would be eliminated by a defeat coupled with a Saudi Arabia victory. If Poland lose and Saudi Arabia draw, the two teams will have to be separated by goal difference. If Poland lose and Mexico win, their fate will also be decided on goal difference. Argentina kept their quest a third alive World Cup with victory over Mexico and must beat Poland to be sure of progressing. A draw would be enough if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also draw, but defeat to Robert Lewandowski and co would send them home. A draw coupled with a Saudi Arabia victory would also see La Albiceleste knocked out, and a draw coupled with a Mexico win takes the group to goal difference.

Saudi Arabia will reach the Round of 16 for the first time since 1994 if they beat Mexico. A draw would also be enough for the Saudis if Poland defeat Argentina, but if both matches end as draws, they will go out. Should Argentina defeat Poland and Saudi Arabia draw, the group will be decided on goal difference between the European and Middle East sides. Defeat would see the reigning Copa America champions knocked out. Mexico must win to have any chance of staying in the competition. They will be sure to go through if Poland win. If they win and Argentina and Poland draw, it will come down to goal difference with Argentina. Should Argentina win, goal difference will be required to separate Mexico and Poland. Full table Group D Holders France eased into the next round with a 2-1 win over Denmark and will top the group unless they lose to Tunisia and Australia beat the Danes. Victory for the Socceroos will see Australia qualify, while a draw would also be enough unless Tunisia beat France, which would see the North African side go through on goal difference. Denmark are assured of a place in the last 16 if they beat Australia unless Tunisia beat France, which would leave them tied on four points with the Carthage Eagles. Tunisia must beat France and hope Denmark avoid defeat by Australia to be in contention to qualify. Full table

Angel Martinez Niclas Fullkrug’s late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain as qualification from Group E goes down to the wire

Group E Niclas Füllkrug’s late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain as qualification from Group E goes down to the wire. After their historic defeat to Japan in the opening game, 2014 champions Germany will now need a favor from Spain in order to reach the round of 16. Germany must pick up three points against Costa Rica to stay in contention for the knockout stage. Victory coupled with a win for Spain against Japan will see Hansi Flick's side qualify. A draw between Luis Enrique’s side and the Samurai Blue, or a win for Japan, would take the equation to goal difference. All other results would see Germany dumped out of the competition. Group leaders Spain will qualify for the Round of 16 with a win or a draw. Defeat to Japan will leave them relying on their currently superior goal difference to progress, unless Costa Rica beat Germany, in which case Luis Enrique’s side will be out. Japan can progress with victory against Spain, while a draw, coupled with a stalemate in the Costa Rica and Germany's clash, will ensure they progress. Goal difference will be required to decide their fate if they draw and Germany are victorious. World Cup minnows Costa Rica can reach the last 16 if they can upset four-time winners Germany. A draw for Luis Fernando Suarez’s side would also guarantee a spot in the next phase if Spain overcome Japan, but if the current group leaders are beaten then goal difference comes into play. A draw in both games or a defeat for Costa Rica puts them out. Full table Group F 2018 runners-up Croatia face Belgium and will book their place in the knockout stage with a win or draw. Defeat would leave them needing already-eliminated Canada to overcome Morocco, in which case goal difference would be required to separate Zlatko Dalic's side from the Atlas Lions. Having upset Belgium last time out, Morocco face off against Canada and will progress with a win or draw. Defeat would leave them needing Belgium to overcome Croatia, in which case goal difference would be required to determine if they or the 2018 runners-up progress to the last 16. Belgium will qualify for the Round of 16 with victory over Croatia. Defeat will see them knocked out while a draw will only be enough if Morocco are beaten by Canada, with goal difference then set to determine where Roberto Martinez’s side and Walid Regragui’s outfit finish in Group F. World Cup debutants Canada are already eliminated after losing their opening two fixtures. Full table

Angel Martinez Cameroon and Serbia shared the points in a six-goal thriller on Monday morning to leave Group G wide open