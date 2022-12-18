Lionel Messi exited the World Cup stage by finally getting his hands on the Jules Rimet trophy after a final that left fans around the world open-mouthed.

The day’s results Argentina 3-3 France (AET, 4-2 on pens)

A (brief) match summary

Argentina 3-3 France (AET, 4-2 on pens)

Argentina dramatically claimed their first World Cup in 36 years to defeat holders France as captain Lionel Messi scored a first-half penalty and netted in extra time to complete his trophy collection in his last-ever game at the tournament.

In a match billed by many as Messi's final chance to cement his status as the greatest player of all time, as well as Kylian Mbappe's opportunity to win a second World Cup at the age of just 23, Argentina began on the front foot in their quest for a first World Cup triumph since Diego Maradona inspired the Albiceleste to glory in 1986.

It was Messi who netted a 23rd-minute penalty after Angel Di Maria went down in the box from Ousmane Dembele's challenge before Di Maria crowned an exquisite counter-attack with a cool finish shortly afterwards.

Distinctly second best, France mounted a phenomenal comeback late on in normal time as Mbappe set up a grandstand finish by tucking home from 12 yards himself before clinically volleying in minutes later to leapfrog Messi in the Golden Boot race and extended the match by 30 minutes.

Messi and Mbappe then traded places in those particular standings, the 35-year-old's close-range effort making it 3-2 in extra time before the young pretender completed his hat-trick from the spot after his curler struck Gonzalo Montiel's right arm.

A stupendous point-blank save from Emiliano Martinez kept out Randal Kolo Muani just before penalties and the Aston Villa goalkeeper subsequently denied Kingsley Coman and distracted Aurelien Tchouameni in the shootout as Argentina emerged victorious courtesy of Montiel in arguably the most dramatic match of all time.