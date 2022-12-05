Brazil turned on the style and Croatia needed penalties to overcome Japan as the last 16 ties continued in Qatar. Here's how both games unfolded...

The day’s results Japan 1-1 (1-3 pens) Croatia Brazil 4-1 South Korea



Match summaries

Japan 1-1 (1-3 pens) Croatia Japan’s memorable World Cup was brought to an end in cruel fashion as they lost a penalty shootout to 2018 finalists Croatia. Zlatko Dalic’s side were indebted to goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who saved three penalties to break Japanese hearts. The Samurai Blue had taken the lead in the first half and looked set to produce another upset when Daizen Maeda converted from close range after Croatia failed to clear a corner. In a game of few clear cut chances, a superb Ivan Perisic header levelled for the Europeans, who laboured through extra-time but had more composure when it mattered in the shootout and will face Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Brazil 4-1 South Korea Neymar made his return and netted from the penalty spot as Brazil produced a statement victory. Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were also on the scoresheet in a devastating first half, which proved enough for Tite's side. Paik Seung-ho's deflected shot gave South Korea a consolation but they were second best throughout against a Brazil outfit looking menacing as the tournament heads into its latter stages.

Goal of the day Richarlison - Brazil A one-touch move befitting of the best Brazilian teams, Richarlison 's goal to make it 3-0 in the win over South Korea was a work of art. There won't be many better at this tournament.

Save of the day Shuichi Gonda - Japan Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda’s flying save to deny Luka Modric one of the goals of the tournament after the Real Madrid midfielder let fly with a dipping half-volley.

Player of the day Casemiro - Brazil For all of Brazil's eye-catching attacking football, the Manchester United man was the essential glue in midfield, keeping everything moving and breaking up South Korea's attacks. He will be a key man for Tite's team in the latter stages of the World Cup.

Magic moments

Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Neymar and Paqueta celebrating in traditionally Brazilian style with a choreographed dance. Tite replacing goalkeeper Alisson with third-choice Weverton late in the game to give the Palmeiras man a taste of World Cup football.

Quote of the day Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic on his team's quater-final against Brazil: “We will wait for Brazil and we shall not surrender. We will keep fighting to achieve our dream. If it’s Brazil then let’s break the game open, give our best and play our heart out. “This generation is a resilient generation, it does not give up, and they reflect the spirit of the Croatian people who have been through so much pain. The Croatian national team brings so much pride and joy to our people. We give them faith in a better tomorrow."

Image of the day

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bows to the supporters after defeat to Croatia

Said on social