The World Cup is now just days away as England and Wales prepare to begin their respective campaigns. Gareth Southgate and his players kick off Group B against Iran on Monday, while Wales take on USA just a few hours later. With plenty of other nations hoping for glory on football's biggest stage, here's everything you need to know about World Cup 2022.

When is World Cup 2022? The World Cup begins with host nation Qatar playing Ecuador at 4pm on Sunday 20 November at the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium. The opening ceremony will start at 2pm as the first ever World Cup in the Middle East gets underway. Live coverage of the ceremony and opening game begins from 3pm on BBC One.

When is the World Cup final? The World Cup final will be played on Sunday 18 December at 3pm at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

The Lusail Stadium has a capacity of 80,000

How often is the World Cup? The World Cup takes place every four years, with the last tournament played in Russia in 2018. It is typically a summer tournament, but the high temperatures in Qatar at that time of year meant it was necessary to change to a winter schedule.

Who won the last World Cup? France were victorious in Russia, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow. Kylian Mbappe was the star for Didier Deschamps' team, scoring twice in the final and starring at the age of just 19.

France won their second World Cup in 2018

When did England last win the World Cup? England's last and only triumph in the World Cup came in 1966, when Alf Ramsey guided the Three Lions to victory on home soil. Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick in the final as England beat West Germany 4-2 at the old Wembley Stadium.

When did Wales last reach the World Cup? It's 64 years since Wales last played in the World Cup finals, highlighting the significance of qualification for Qatar. Wales reached the quarter-finals in Sweden 1958, losing out to Pele's Brazil in a 1-0 defeat.

Pele scored the only goal when Brazil knocked Wales out of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden

Why is the 2022 Qatar World Cup taking place in the winter? The World Cup will take place in the winter due to the soaring summer temperatures in the Arabian country making it largely unplayable for footballers. Temperatures in the summer typically reach 36 degrees celsius in Qatar whereas in the winter the heat drops to a more manageable 21 to 25 degrees celsius. The domestic Qatar Stars League runs from September until April to avoid the excessive heat though even in April the temperature can reach 32 degrees celsius. The issues of heat and humidity are being addressed by an air-conditioning system placed within each of the eight stadiums being used at the 2022 World Cup.

When does the Premier League return? The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day, just over a week after the World Cup final.