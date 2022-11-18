You can watch all the action from the Al-Rayyan Stadium on ITV via BT TV .

USA vs Wales match preview

Group B appears to be a difficult one to predict, but what is clear is that the opening game for both USA and Wales is a big one.

With England expected to beat Iran and finish top of the group, the winner of Monday night’s game, if there is one, will put themselves in a strong position to qualify.

USA head into the tournament with a youthful, relatively unproven squad, but there is plenty of optimism surrounding Gregg Berhalter’s team.

The key question is whether or not the US have the tournament know-how and experience to progress from a difficult group.

Wales will hope the cohesion and familiarity developed within their squad over recent years gives them the advantage over their first opponents in Qatar.

Rob Page has a settled core of players, many of whom played in Euro 2016 and Euro 2020. Given the overachievement in both of those tournaments - particularly Euro 2016, when they reached the semi-finals - there is a quiet confidence about Wales.

Younger talents like Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson have stepped up of late, allowing Page to be less reliant on Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale, though their fitness and form will of course be vitally important in Qatar.

Ben Davies and Joe Allen, vastly experienced on the international stage, will be important too as Wales take to the pitch against USA for their first World Cup game since 1958.

Page will likely set his team up to break quickly against a USA side that look to play attractive, attacking football but have some defensive vulnerabilities.