France vs Morocco: Match preview, predicted line-ups, quotes, form, injuries and how to watch
Having gone further than any other African team, Morocco are out to shock World Cup holders France.
When and where to watch France vs Morocco?
France vs Morocco kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday 14 December.
You can watch all the action from Al Bayt Stadium on BBC1 via BT TV.
France vs Morocco match preview
It's a seismic clash at the Al Bayt Stadium as the defending World Cup champions France meet Morocco for a place in the final of the world's greatest competition.
It's a semi-final pair few could have predicted before the tournament but Morocco have been the surprise packages in Qatar 2022.
The Atlas Lions have been outstanding this month with just a single goal, an own goal, conceded in five matches on their way to the semi-finals.
After overcoming Spain on penalties, Morocco met Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday and overcame Fernando Santos' side thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's headed winner.
Amid pandemonium on the pitch, back in Rabat and all down Edgware Road, Morocco became the first ever African side to make the World Cup semi-finals.
Morocco were typically outstanding at the back in the quarter-finals and the defensive unit which has carried them this far under Walid Regragui will need to be at their very best again come Wednesday.
France broke English hearts at the same ground on Saturday as they defeated Gareth Southgate's Three Lions 2-1 to advance to the final four.
Kylian Mbappe, hailed as the game's main threat, was kept relatively quiet on the night but a long-range goal from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud's header sent Didier Deschamps' men through.
France will head into the match as favourites but won't be underestimating a Morocco side who've shown they are far more than the sum of their parts.
Will France finally be the side to break Morocco's resolve? Or will the Africans make history all over again and advance to the Qatar 2022 World Cup final?
France vs Morocco predicted line-ups
France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud
Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
France vs Morocco: Injuries and suspensions
There are no new injury concerns for France heading into Wednesday's semi-final against Morocco. Lucas Hernandez remains out with an ACL injury sustained in the opening match against Australia while a pre-tournament injury ended Christopher Nkunku's chances of featuring.
Jules Kounde is now firmly settled as France's right back ahead of Benjamin Pavard while Olivier Giroud will surely continue up front after his winning goal against England.
Morocco are without Walid Cheddira after his sending off in the win over Portugal while Nayef Aguerd could be in contention after missing out on the quarter-final with an abductor problem. Like with Noussair Mazraoui at full back, who is pushing to feature.
Romain Saiss is a serious doubt after being carried off in a stretcher in the win over Portugal and Hakim Ziyech should be fine to feature despite being substituted off with a slight problem.
World Cup Form
France: WWLWW
Morocco: DWWDW
France vs Morocco: Form guide
France began the campaign with a thumping 4-1 win over Australia before a narrow 2-1 victory over Denmark in the second group-stage match.
A much-changed France side lost to Tunisia to close out Group D before easing past Poland in the round of 16.
France overcame England in the quarter-finals as Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud netted either side of a Harry Kane penalty to advance the French into the final four.
Morocco were held to a 0-0 draw by Croatia to kick off their Qatar 2022 campaign. They then brushed aside Belgium with a 2-0 win before a 2-1 victory over Canada.
In the round of 16, Morocco took Spain to penalties after a goalless draw before claiming the tie on spot-kicks. In the quarter-finals Walid Regragui's side shocked Portugal thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's headed goal.
What are they saying?
France manager Didier Deschamps on Morocco:
“Not many people expected them at this level, but they are there, and it’s not a surprise. They’ve only conceded one goal in five games. They deserve to be there, it’s logical.”
Morocco manager Walid Regragui on his team's progress:
“We are now becoming the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent and money then you can succeed.
"We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud. When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup. I think now the world is with Morocco.”
France vs Morocco: Players to watch
For France, once again, Kylian Mbappe is the dangerman as one of the finest players in the world but Morocco would do well to look beyond the Paris Saint-Germain striker.
Olivier Giroud showed he can be difference maker at this level once again with his header to claim victory over England while Ousmane Dembele continues to hint at having a huge game this tournament.
Morocco are struggling with a couple of injury doubts but Achraf Hakimi remains the main threat from right back should he be able to link up with Hakim Ziyech.
Sofiane Boufal is a man transformed when wearing his nation's shirt and should provide a real threat for Morocco with forward Youssef En-Nesyri proved himself to be an aerial threat with his winner on Saturday.
