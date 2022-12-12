You can watch all the action from Al Bayt Stadium on BBC1 via BT TV .

France vs Morocco kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday 14 December.

BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more, featuring the biggest names and breakout stars of Qatar all season long!

France vs Morocco match preview

It's a seismic clash at the Al Bayt Stadium as the defending World Cup champions France meet Morocco for a place in the final of the world's greatest competition.

It's a semi-final pair few could have predicted before the tournament but Morocco have been the surprise packages in Qatar 2022.

The Atlas Lions have been outstanding this month with just a single goal, an own goal, conceded in five matches on their way to the semi-finals.

After overcoming Spain on penalties, Morocco met Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday and overcame Fernando Santos' side thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's headed winner.

Amid pandemonium on the pitch, back in Rabat and all down Edgware Road, Morocco became the first ever African side to make the World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco were typically outstanding at the back in the quarter-finals and the defensive unit which has carried them this far under Walid Regragui will need to be at their very best again come Wednesday.

France broke English hearts at the same ground on Saturday as they defeated Gareth Southgate's Three Lions 2-1 to advance to the final four.

Kylian Mbappe, hailed as the game's main threat, was kept relatively quiet on the night but a long-range goal from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud's header sent Didier Deschamps' men through.

France will head into the match as favourites but won't be underestimating a Morocco side who've shown they are far more than the sum of their parts.

Will France finally be the side to break Morocco's resolve? Or will the Africans make history all over again and advance to the Qatar 2022 World Cup final?