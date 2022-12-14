In the end, it proved a step too far for Morocco, making history as the first African country to reach a semi-final.

An early goal from Theo Hernandez and a tap-in from Randal Kolo Muani was enough for the 2018 winners, who defended resolutely against their spirited, determined opponents.

BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more, featuring the biggest names and breakout stars of Qatar all season long!

It took only five minutes for the world champions to take the lead against a Morocco side without defender Nayef Aguerd, who had pulled out of the starting XI at the last minute. Antoine Griezmann broke into the box and fed Kylian Mbappe, whose shot was deflected into the path of Hernandez. The left-back hit an acrobatic half-volley to convert from close range and give France the perfect start.

In response, Azzedine Ounahi hit a curling shot which required a save from Hugo Lloris in what was a more open contest than might have been expected.

Morocco’s seemingly impervious defence was being breached far more often than in previous games, though, and Roman Saiss, playing through injury, very nearly made a costly mistake, allowing Olivier Giroud to race in behind and drill a shot against the post.

Saiss was forced to withdraw after 20 minutes, a significant blow to the underdogs’ chances. Still, Walid Regragui’s side were able to take the game to France, who were content to sit off and look for moments on the counter-attack.

They nearly doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when Aurelien Tchouameni surged through midfield and threaded a pass through to Mbappe, who was slightly off balance as he shot. The ball was played back into the box for an unmarked Giroud, but the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker guided his effort just wide.

France looked increasingly comfortable but they were almost stunned by a wonder goal minutes before half-time when defender Jawad El Yamiq produced a remarkable overhead kick from a corner which struck the post.