England began their World Cup 2022 campaign in style with a dominant victory over Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. Three goals in the first half - scored by Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling - put the Three Lions in complete control against an Iran side whose game plan had been quickly undone. Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish added more goals after the break and Mehdi Taremi twice netted for the Middle Eastern nation, but this was an impressive start to the tournament for Gareth Southgate and his players.

A predictable pattern was established immediately as Iran sat off and allowed England to control possession almost unopposed. After a long stoppage because of a head injury to goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who inexplicably continued for a minute before being taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a concussion, England’s domination continued. Breaking through Iran’s low block proved challenging in the initial stages though. Saka tested substitute goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini with a weak effort which was easily claimed, before Mason Mount swept a close-range shot into the side netting after good work from Kieran Trippier. England came close just after the half-hour mark when Harry Maguire powered a header against the bar from a Trippier corner. But Gareth Southgate’s team wouldn’t be denied for much longer. An enticing cross from Luke Shaw was met by Bellingham on the penalty spot and the teenager guided his header expertly into the far corner, past the motionless Hosseini. Iran looked demoralised having gone behind while England were emboldened. Their monopoly over possession continued, and shortly before half-time a set-piece, so often productive for this England team, was the avenue to a second goal.

Match Stats Possession: 78% - 22% Shots: 13 - 8 Shots on target: 7 - 3 Corners: 8 - 0

Trippier’s corner was nodded down by the towering Maguire and Saka fired an emphatic half-volley in off the bar to put the Three Lions in cruise control. Carlos Queiroz’s team appeared to have lost their early discipline and England had a third moments later. Bellingham drove into space, picked out Harry Kane and the captain drilled a cross into the six-yard box, where Sterling duly prodded home. In a flurry of devastating attacking play, the win was effectively secured. And the attractive, forward-thinking football continued after the break.

