Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired Argentina into their sixth World Cup final as Lionel Scaloni's side outclassed Croatia - and now await the winners of Wednesday's clash between France and Morocco. In a contest billed as a shootout between Messi and Luka Modric during what is set to be the pair's final World Cup, the first key moment saw Messi controversially dispatch from the penalty spot on 34 minutes after Dominik Livakovic's foul on Alvarez, before Alvarez doubled the lead with a determined 40-yard run through the Croatia rearguard and the finish to match. The best was saved until last though as Messi's wizardry left Josko Gvardiol trailing in his wake before a measured final ball from the No 10 was tucked in by the No 9.

Watch the stars of the World Cup! BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more, featuring the biggest names and breakout stars of Qatar all season long! Get BT Sport What's On

In a cagey opening, the only attempt in the opening quarter of the contest came when Dejan Lovren headed wide after Josip Juranovic won a corner off Nicolas Tagliafico, back in the starting XI for the first time since the Albiceleste's opening game at this tournament, the shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. The esteemed midfield three of Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Modric were winning the battle in the centre of the park early on, and the 37-year-old also displayed his defensive qualities before the half-hour mark, getting back into his own box to flick Rodrigo De Paul's cross away from danger with Alvarez lurking. However, things quickly changed. Shortly after Ivan Perisic had chipped over Emiliano Martinez's bar, a brilliant ball by Enzo Fernandez released Alvarez and the Manchester City man dinked around Livakovic before winning a penalty after colliding with the Croatia goalkeeper, who was booked along with Kovacic, the latter for his protests. The ITV pundit line-up of Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Roy Keane unanimously felt Livakovic wasn't able to avoid contact after coming out to meet Alvarez. Nevertheless, the decision wasn't subject to a VAR review and Messi stepped up to bury the spot-kick and eclipse Gabriel Batistuta's national record of 10 World Cup goals. It didn't take long for that lead to increase - and it came from a devastating counter-attack following a Croatia corner.

Lionel Messi made it 1-0 from the penalty spot with aplomb to draw level with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race

Modric opted to take it short for Brozovic, but the Inter midfielder's attempted cross was charged down excellently by the terrier-like Alvarez, with the loose ball breaking to Nicolas Otamendi. The centre-back's header forward was nudged to Alvarez by Messi, and the 22-year-old drove upfield, twisting Juranovic one way then the other, but looked to have lost possession before Borna Sosa lost his balance in tracking back and miskicked into the path of the striker, who didn't need a second invitation to fire into the back of the net. With Croatia on the ropes, Livakovic did well to palm away Alexis Mac Allister's flicked header and was alert to the danger of an inswinging Messi corner, while at the other end, Mario Pasalic couldn't convert after Martinez got down low to repel Juranovic's effort.

Match Stats Possession: 39% - 61% Shots: 9 - 12 Shots on target: 7 - 2 Corners: 2 - 4

Zlatko Dalic threw caution to the wind at the start of the second half, making three attacking substitutions, but despite some neat passing moves, Croatia weren't able to make inroads and could well have been 3-0 down as Messi weaved and jinked in familiar fashion on the edge of Croatia's area before a rapid one-two with Fernandez put the Paris Saint-Germain star through on goal, but Livakovic again managed to keep the score down. However, Messi's genius then gloriously came to the fore once more and served as yet another reminder of why he is considered by many to the greatest of all time.

Alvarez rounded off the scoring with Lionel Messi watching on after his marvellous build-up