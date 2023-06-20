WWE Monday Night Raw - 19/06/23Jun 20 LIVE
Marco Baroni will leave Lecce at the end of the month after keeping the club in Serie A on their return to the division.
The 59-year-old took over the role in the summer of 2021 on a two-year contract and got the Wolves back into the top flight as champions, before achieving a 16th-placed finish last season.
However, Baroni's men suffered 10 league defeats in the final 15 games of the campaign and having looked on course in February for a mid-table finish, survival was only secured on the penultimate matchday thanks to a dramatic 1-0 win at Monza, with subsequent contract talks between the club and Baroni and his staff breaking down.
In a statement, Lecce said: "Following the meetings between the club and the coach Marco Baroni and his agent, it is announced that the parties have not reached an agreement to continue the contractual relationship that expires on June 30.
"U.S. Lecce's proposal to continue the relationship for another year with an increase in the economic part in favour of the coach and his staff was not accepted.
"After two extraordinary years, during which promotion to Serie A and survival in the top division was achieved, the relationship between U.S. Lecce and Marco Baroni comes to an end with great serenity.
“To the coach and his staff, a big thank you for the commitment and professionalism shown in this successful two-year period."
Baroni, whose most recent season in charge represented the first time that he has guided a team to Serie A safety, is rumoured to be in contention for the head coach's position at Hellas Verona, who stayed up following a highly unusual relegation play-off match earlier this month.
The Gialloblu beat Spezia 3-1 in that highly charged fixture under the interim management of Marco Zaffaroni, whose future is uncertain despite rescuing the Venetians from almost-certain relegation.