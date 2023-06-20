Marco Baroni will leave Lecce at the end of the month after keeping the club in Serie A on their return to the division.

The 59-year-old took over the role in the summer of 2021 on a two-year contract and got the Wolves back into the top flight as champions, before achieving a 16th-placed finish last season.

However, Baroni's men suffered 10 league defeats in the final 15 games of the campaign and having looked on course in February for a mid-table finish, survival was only secured on the penultimate matchday thanks to a dramatic 1-0 win at Monza, with subsequent contract talks between the club and Baroni and his staff breaking down.

In a statement, Lecce said: "Following the meetings between the club and the coach Marco Baroni and his agent, it is announced that the parties have not reached an agreement to continue the contractual relationship that expires on June 30.