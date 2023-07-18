He featured prominently for the Old Lady's Under-23 side in the 2020/21 campaign, before being shipped out to Serie B outfit Vicenza the following season and Serie A newcomers Monza last term.

Ranocchia, who can play as a deeper-lying midfielder or in more of an attacking role, spent much of his youth career at Perugia before moving to Juve.

Juventus have loaned out Filippo Ranocchia to fellow Serie A side Empoli for the upcoming season.

During that latter spell, he made 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring from range in the 4-1 defeat at Lombardy neighbours Milan as Monza went on to finish a hugely impressive 10th.

Empoli by contrast came 14th in 2022/23 under Paolo Zanetti, but finished the season strongly and humbled Juventus 4-1 in May at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Massimiliano Allegri's men, who suffered a 15-point for financial irregularities last season to come seventh and only qualify for the Europa Conference League, kick off their Serie A campaign at Udinese on Sunday 20 August at 7.45pm UK time live on TNT Sports - the new name for BT Sport. Empoli meanwhile host Hellas Verona the day before at 5.30pm.