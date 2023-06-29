Jose Mourinho will serve a 10-day ban at the start of the 2023/24 season following comments he made about referee Daniele Chiffi. The Roma boss was fiercely critical of the official for his performance in the Giallorossi's 1-1 draw against Monza in May, claiming post-match that he had worn a microphone to "protect" himself, having already been sent off three times during the Serie A campaign for disagreements with referees. Mourinho was booked during the contest and ranted afterwards: "I went to the game with a microphone. I recorded everything.

"From the moment I left the locker room to the moment I returned, I protected myself. "He [Chiffi] is the worst. Technically he's horrible. Zero empathy. Zero communication. Zero awareness. "A second yellow to a guy [Zeki Celik] who slips in the 96th minute... I stopped working 20 to 30 minutes from the end because I knew he would give me a red card for anything. "I didn't give him the opportunity. I decided: 'No, that's enough.'"