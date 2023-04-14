The Serie A season hits the 30-game mark this weekend, with several exciting subplots still to be settled. Chief among those is the race for the top four, with as many as seven teams potentially in the running for the three remaining spots along with Napoli, who look destined to secure the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years. Read on for the lowdown on the main storylines, plus information on how you can watch seven of the division's games exclusively live on BT Sport.

How will Spalletti shuffle the pack? With the league seemingly in the bag for Napoli, Luciano Spalletti's priority is to keep his starting XI fresh for next Tuesday's crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Milan (without allowing his squad to completely take their eye off domestic matters). Ahead of the first European fixture against the Rossoneri, Spalletti made three changes for the trip to Lecce, rotating Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano and Giovanni Simeone to the bench and emerging with a 2-1 victory, having been crushed 4-0 by Milan in their previous Serie A outing earlier this month. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's red card at San Siro in midweek rules him out of the return match, meaning he could well start against Hellas Verona on Saturday, although Simeone is out with a thigh injury and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be rested with Milan in mind. Giacomo Raspadori may well re-enter the fold, while Eljif Elmas should keep his place in attack as Napoli's medical staff frantically work to get star man Victor Osimhen fit for Tuesday following the thigh injury he sustained on international duty. The absence of the Nigerian, who has scored 25 times in 29 games for the Partenopei this season, has been keenly felt, with the team only netting twice in their last three matches without him. Opponents Hellas Verona may have pulled off one of the comebacks of the season to beat Sassuolo 2-1 last time out, but the relegation-threatened outfit are still four points adrift of 17th-placed Spezia and safety, and won't harbour too much hope of beating Napoli in their own backyard, having lost 5-2 in the reverse fixture back in August. That said, with Spezia losing 3-0 at home to Lazio on Friday night, the opportunity is there to erode that deficit, while Marco Zaffaroni will be encouraged by the fact that Napoli have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games in all competitions - the first time that has happened since October. Giangiacomo Magnani and Miguel Veloso will both miss the trip to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona due to yellow-card suspensions, with Pawel Dawidowicz and Adrien Tameze expected to replace them. Fabio Depoli will return to the squad however after completing his own one-match ban and is likely to start ahead of young Scot Josh Doig.

Adolfo Gaich's 95th-minute winner against Sassuolo has put Hellas Verona within four points of Spezia

Can Milan replicate UCL form in league? Milan will be on cloud nine after securing their second win over Napoli in 10 days, but the Rossoneri face a fight on their hands to get back into the Champions League next year as they sit fourth, just a point clear of Inter. After their 4-0 blitz of the league leaders at the start of April, a goalless draw with Empoli was a sobering reminder of the inconsistency that has dogged their title defence after Stefano Pioli rotated the entire front four. Pioli then reverted to the starting XI that had stunned Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with that decision paying off as Milan defeated Napoli to take a one-goal advantage into the second leg of their quarter-final. The Empoli starting XI isn't likely to be repeated at eighth-placed Bologna on Saturday afternoon, but Pioli is likely to make some changes, given the precarious nature of the Napoli tie. Bologna are a team who usually expect to finish in the bottom half of Serie A, but their revival under Thiago Motta means they sit just five points off sixth-placed Fiorentina - and nine points adrift of Milan. The Rossoblu have taken won two of their last four - drawing the other two - with their last game seeing Motta's men secure a 2-0 win at high-flying Atalanta as Riccardo Orsolini drew level with the injured Marko Arnautovic at the top of the team's league goalscoring charts this campaign on eight apiece. Another three points against quality opposition will certainly put the cat among the pigeons in the European race.

Stefano Pioli has some selection decisions to ponder ahead of the trip to in-form Bologna

Nerazzurri keen to stop Serie A stutter Inter's 2-0 win at Benfica put themselves firmly in the driving seat to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since they won the competition in 2010. However, in the league, things have been going far less well. The Nerazzurri are on a four-game winless run - their worst streak in more than five years. Their latest disappointment, after losses to Spezia, Juventus and Fiorentina, was a draw at 15th-placed Salernitana, with former Inter player Antonio Candreva haunting his old employers with a 90th-minute cross-cum-shot to equalise. Inter's European exploits are the only thing keeping Simone Inzaghi in the managerial hotseat right now, and if the 2020/21 Serie A winners fail to win the Champions League - highly likely - and also finish outside the top four in the Italian top flight, it's hard to see the former Lazio boss' San Siro stay extending to a third season. Unfortunately for Inzaghi, influential defender Milan Skriniar is not yet fit to return from the back injury that has plagued him over the last two months, but Hakan Calhanoglu is set to rejoin the squad and could even take Henrikh Mkhitaryan's place in the starting XI. Monza are this weekend's visitors to San Siro, and although they haven't won any of their last three games, the side are enjoying their first-ever season in Serie A and are set to stay up, in no small part thanks to a superb eight-game unbeaten run between November and February that saw them win at Juventus and Bologna, as well as claiming a last-gasp leveller against Inter through Denzel Dumfries' own goal. Stefano Sensi, on loan from Inter, has been a key part of Monza's strong campaign, while the Biancorossi also boast Nerazzurri academy graduates Michele Di Gregorio, Giulio Donati and Luca Caldirola within their ranks. It wouldn't be too fanciful to suggest that Raffaele Palladino's men have a real chance of springing a surprise.

Fiorentina on cusp of fantastic finale Fiorentina's season has taken a while to get going, but they are now set for a potentially exhilarating two months. La Viola haven't lost in any competition since 12 February, picking up 17 points from 21 in the league. They also have one foot in the Coppa Italia final after defeating Cremonese 2-0 in the first leg of their last-four clash, and are in an ideal position in their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie after beating Lech Poznan 4-1 in Poland. Undoubtedly the star of the show in an attacking sense is Arthur Cabral, with 14 goals across the campaign so far and nine in his last 13, while Nicolas Gonzalez is really coming into his own and Jonathan Ikone scored for the first time in 14 games with a lovely solo effort against Lech. On Monday night, they face an Atalanta outfit in sixth - seven points ahead of Fiorentina - and looking to respond after a 2-0 defeat at home to Bologna that prevented La Dea from capitalising on Inter's slip-up at Salernitana. Before the Bologna blow, former Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon scored in back-to-back games - his first two goals this term. Can the Dutchman continue to influence things at both ends of the pitch in Florence?