After Inter and Milan joined Napoli and Lazio in qualifying for the Champions League, the focus now turns to who will secure a Europa League spot, with Atalanta and Roma currently occupying the two available qualification places just ahead of Juventus. La Dea have a tough-looking encounter against Monza, while the Giallorossi, who face Sevilla in this year's Europa League final on Wednesday, host relegation-threatened Spezia. Juve round off their campaign with a trip to Udinese on Sunday knowing that failure to better Atalanta and Roma's results will leave them playing Europa Conference League football this term. Emotions will be running high at Napoli as Luciano Spalletti takes charge of his final game with the Partenopei against Sampdoria before taking a year's break, and there will also be tension at San Siro as Hellas Verona look to earn a famous result and secure survival on the final day at Spezia's expense. Read on for the lowdown on the main storylines as the 2022/23 Italian top-flight season comes to a close.

Atalanta facing final-day jitters Atalanta will have been mightily relieved that despite losing at Inter last weekend, both Roma and Juventus also tasted defeat against Fiorentina and Milan respectively. Gian Piero Gasperini's men did impressively to recover from a disastrous San Siro start that saw them trail 2-0 inside three minutes, keeping the Nerazzurri nervous before coming out on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline. Following a story published by La Repubblica in April claiming that Gasperini will leave the Atalanta job this summer due to tensions with the board, the 65-year-old has become one of several names linked with the soon-to-be vacant post at Napoli. Gasperini has however rejected the idea that he will be at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next season, but said following the loss to Inter that "perhaps the moment has come to say goodbye" after becoming frustrated at the lack of investment in a squad that has been blighted by injuries this term. Nevertheless, Atalanta currently sit fifth, two points ahead of Juventus in seventh, an improvement on last season's disappointing eighth-placed finish which came after three consecutive Champions League qualifications. Teenage defender Giorgio Scalvini, Dutch playmaker Teun Koopmeiners and Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund are all set to attract interest in the upcoming window, meaning that the visit of Monza may be the final match any of the trio play for the Bergamo outfit. Monza meanwhile seem to be in a very good place. The club owned by Silvio Berlusconi are enjoying their first season in Serie A after coming up via the Serie B play-offs. However, they have significantly outperformed the automatically promoted pair of Lecce and Cremonese and currently sit 10th, one point ahead of Bologna. Manager Raffaele Palladino is reportedly in line to sign a new contract after transforming the team's fortunes since arriving in September, and having guided the Biancorossi to sensational victories at both Juventus and Inter, don't be surprised if Monza derail Atalanta's Europa League ambitions at the death.

UCL, UEL or UECL for Roma next year? Roma have two potentially huge fixtures in the space of four days, with Champions League qualification at stake in the Europa League final against Sevilla on Wednesday prior to the match against Spezia. That second clash will cease to matter for the Giallorossi if they can secure victory over the Andalusians, but defeat to the Spaniards will mean that Roma head into Sunday's Spezia game facing the prospect of playing in the Europa Conference League next season. Mourinho's men have failed to win any of their last seven Serie A matches, going from a position where they sat third - five points clear of fifth - to now clinging on to sixth, a point ahead of Juventus, who suffered a 10-point deduction last month. Roma's latest setback came in the form of a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina as Luka Jovic and Jonathan Ikone both netted late on from close range to turn the contest on its head. Spezia's position in the table means they have lots to play for, sitting above the relegation zone only thanks to a superior head-to-head record against Hellas Verona. The Little Eagles will need to be significantly tighter defensively however after being thumped 4-0 at home by Torino last time out. Interestingly though, they will have someone in their squad who is very familiar with the Stadio Olimpico. Eldor Shomurodov is on loan from Roma, and, with players in Serie A able to feature against their parent club, the Uzbek could provide a remarkable storyline on the final weekend of league action.

Eldor Shomurodov is free to face parent club Roma as Spezia's Serie A future hangs in the balance

Juve look to end awful season on a high This season has been the stuff of nightmares for Juventus. Guaranteed to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in 12 years, the Old Lady are still embroiled in a legal dispute over past transfer dealings, a saga that has already seen the club deducted 10 points after an earlier 15-point punishment was overturned. Chairman Andrea Agnelli resigned along with the rest of the board in November when news of the transfer scandal broke, with Juve set to stand trial imminently accused of making irregular payments to players. Further points deductions are possible - even this season - with the previously mentioned 10-point penalty already proving significant as it pushed Massimiliano Allegri's men from second to seventh (although since then the team haven't helped themselves after losing successive matches to Empoli and Milan). Juve's other potential avenue into the Champions League ended earlier last month as they were beaten by Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final, while the signing of Paul Pogba has been disastrous due to several injury setbacks for the Frenchman, who has started just once since returning to Turin. Scoring has also been an issue, with Dusan Vlahovic the team's leading marksman, even though the Serbian has netted just 10 league goals in 2022/23. Angel Di Maria's influence has waned in recent months and Federico Chiesa has struggled to recapture the form he displayed prior to a devastating ACL injury. With no Champions League revenue to rely on in the upcoming campaign, a firesale is expected, although Allegri, whose future is also in jeopardy, must get his charges to firmly focus on the tough trip to Udinese, where they must get at least a draw and hope either Roma or Atalanta slip up. By contrast to Juventus, Udinese seem far more stable and have extended the contract of head coach Andrea Sottil to next summer, with the Little Zebras guaranteed to finish no lower than 13th. Sottil will want his players to give something back to the fans though after they inexplicably lost 3-2 to Salernitana last time out, having led 2-0 after half an hour.

Under-fire Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has had a lot to contend with on and off the pitch this term

Spalletti set for Sampdoria swansong The rumours had been swirling for a few weeks, but Luciano Spalletti has now confirmed that he will leave Napoli at the end of this season after guiding them to their first Serie A title in 33 years. Spalletti said: "I need to take some time to rest because I'm pretty tired. I don't know if you can call it a year's sabbatical, but I won't be working. I won't be coaching Napoli or any other team." Aurelio De Laurentiis was reported to have annoyed Spalletti after initially extending the 64-year-old's contract to 2024 prior to the announcement, but despite the disappointing depature news, the Napoli owner praised the former Roma boss for his sizeable contribution to a history-making campaign at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. "Spalletti is a free man," De Laurentiis told Italian TV channel Rai 3. "When someone comes to you and says that he has done all he can and an era of his life has concluded… He told me that he would prefer to have a sabbatical year. What do you do then? Do you oppose it? "He gave me a great deal. I thank him. Now it is only right that he continues to do what he loves." Spalletti feeling that "he has done all he can" may be partly influenced by the fact that Napoli will be bracing themselves for some massive bids, particularly for star trio Kim Min-jae, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian set to win the Paolo Rossi Award, given to Serie A's top scorer every season, after bagging 25 goals. For now though, the Partenopei will be aiming to defeat bottom side Sampdoria to end the campaign on 90 points - just the second time Napoli will have ever reached such a milestone. Sampdoria have endured a miserable campaign and were relegated following defeat to Udinese last month. Given that they have recorded just three league victories this season, even a point at the home of the champions would be a huge achievement. The teams' H2H record underlines what a shock even a single Sampdoria goal would be, with the Genoa outfit having failed to score in their last four meetings with Napoli.

Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that he will leave the Napoli job after the game against Sampdoria