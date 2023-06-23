Edin Dzeko will join Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Inter, ending a two-year spell with the Champions League runners-up. The 37-year-old, whose contract at San Siro is up at the end of the month, scored 31 times in 101 games across all competitions for the Nerazzurri, including a majestic volley against Milan in the first leg of their European semi-final last month. In total, the Bosnian legend won four trophies with the club - two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles - netting against Milan in the final of Italy's Community Shield equivalent in January to set Simone Inzaghi's men on the way to a 3-0 victory. However, his final Inter appearance ended in heartbreak - against old club Manchester City - in Istanbul, which coincidentally will now be his new home.

In an emotional parting message on his Instagram page, Dzeko said: "Goodbye crazy Inter. It's been two wonderful years. "Beautiful on the field and in the stands: San Siro is always full of incredible support for a team capable of reaching finals in every competition.

"I have scored. I have been dreaming. We dreamed, travelled kilometres and won four cups.

"It has been an amazing journey. We're parting ways now, but thank you for everything. Good luck for the future. Come on Inter!" Dzeko's arrival in Turkey was marked by the Bosnian singing for Fenerbahce's social media channels. He joins a side hungry for the Super Lig, having not won the country's top flight since the 2013/14 campaign.