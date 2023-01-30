Wolves have signed Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes on a five-and-a-half-year contract for a reported £15m - making him the sixth Molineux arrival this January. The 21-year-old follows goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, centre-back Craig Dawson and fellow midfielders Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina through the door, along with forward Matheus Cunha on loan from Atletico Madrid. In recent months, Joao Gomes has most commonly played on the left of a midfield three, although he has also played on the right and through the middle in that setup, as well as operating in either holding midfield role when Flamengo played a 4-2-3-1 under former Swansea boss Paulo Sousa.

Despite his age, Joao Gomes has significant trophy-winning experience under his belt, having guided Flamengo to last year's Copa Libertadores - the South American equivalent of the Champions League - and the Copa do Brasil, along with the Supercopa do Brasil in 2021 and the Brazilian top-flight title in 2020. His 64 appearances in 2022 also underline his durability, while the Rio de Janeiro-born player has composure in abundance, possessing the ability to consistently beat the press and carry the ball upfield from deep, as well as offering solidity defensively. Wolves are currently 17th in the Premier League, only sitting above Bournemouth on goal difference, but their fortunes have improved under Julen Lopetegui, who arrived last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage.