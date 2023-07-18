Willian has rejoined Fulham on a one-year deal despite interest from Saudi Arabia and Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian's career looked in the doldrums after tough spells at Arsenal and Corinthians, but his career has been reignited under Marco Silva. The former Chelsea winger ended last season with five goals and six assists in 27 league games - including the opener in an historic 2-1 win over the Blues - proving to be one of Fulham's best players in a campaign which saw the Whites unexpectedly finish 10th in the Premier League, ending a period of bobbing between the top flight and the Championship. The deal includes an option to extend by a further 12 months, and speaking after it was completed, Willian told FFCtv: "I'm completely happy. Happy to sign one more year with Fulham.

"Happy to continue the work with Fulham that I did last season with all my team-mates and the whole club. "I think it's a club that can do even better this season, so I'm happy to continue this amazing adventure." Vice-chairman Tony Khan added: "I'm thrilled that Willian will return to Fulham for at least one more season! "He was a very important addition last summer and was a significant contributor during one of the most successful Premier League campaigns our club has ever had. "We're all very excited that he'll return to Craven Cottage as we aim for another successful season in the Premier League together! Come on Fulham!"