The relegation battle may feel as though it involves just five teams, but West Ham players, staff and supporters won't quite feel that they are home and dry as they sit just four points above the drop zone. On Sunday they face a Manchester United side smarting from a 1-0 loss at Brighton that leaves them only one point above fifth-placed Liverpool, albeit with two games in hand on the Reds. Here are three reasons to watch the highly anticipated clash at the London Stadium, exclusively live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 6.30pm.

What will Moyes' starting XI be? West Ham's preparations for their midweek meeting with Manchester City were hampered by a bug that resulted in Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek having to make premature journeys back to London. While David Moyes said in his pre-match press conference that the trio have returned to training and are back in contention to be in the starting XI, two other unnamed players have since reported feeling ill. Speaking of the need to "contain" the outbreak, Moyes added: "If you're fatigued, you're likely to pick up colds or sickness. "I think Manchester United and ourselves have had the most difficult schedules. We've had a real difficult schedule. Would I put that down to getting the illness - I don't know." Although it seems that there is a good chance of Rice, Aguerd and Soucek being in Sunday's squad, Moyes may be trying to play mind games with the Red Devils, especially with Rice, often regarded as the Hammers' most influential player. There is also the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday to think about when it comes to team selection, so Moyes may opt to keep a few players in reserve for that fixture. Kurt Zouma will definitely be out though after picking up an ankle problem in the 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, while Gianluca Scamacca won't be fit again this season following knee surgery.

David Moyes has said that Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek are back in training after illness

Could Garnacho return after injury? Alejandro Garnacho has missed the last 12 matches with an ankle injury sustained in mid-March against Southampton, but Erik ten Hag has revealed that the 18-year-old could return to the Manchester United matchday squad on Sunday. Speaking after the loss at Brighton, Ten Hag said: "I think it will be the same squad [as against Brighton]. Maybe Garnacho can be involved but we'll have to see. "Every time in the season, when we had a defeat, then we bounced back. I count on my team - we have to do it again." Coincidentally, Garnacho's last start was against West Ham on 1 March in the FA Cup fourth round as he curled in wonderfully to turn the game on its head in a 3-1 victory. Given the inconsistency of Jadon Sancho and Antony, Garnacho's imminent return should give the Red Devils a notable injection of energy as their fixture list looks noticeably more manageable now that they only have the league and the FA Cup to focus on.

Alejandro Garnacho may be fit enough for a place on the bench against West Ham after an ankle injury

Can Rashford catch Irons cold again? The last two Premier League games between West Ham and Manchester United have been 1-0 victories for the hosts at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford bagging the winner on both occasions. This season's decisive effort was his 100th Red Devils career goal, steaming in at the back post to leap above Thilo Kehrer and superbly power Christian Eriksen's inviting cross into the back of the net. What last term's winner in January lacked in difficulty, it more than made up for in drama as Rashford converted Edinson Cavani's square ball from virtually on the goalline in the 93rd minute to put Manchester United fourth, although a late-season collapse meant that Ralf Rangnick's men finished 13 points off the Champions League places. Although Rashford's rate of scoring has slowed from the heady heights immediately after the World Cup, he has still managed some notable goals in the last two months, netting home and away against Real Betis and bagging the winner against Brentford, as well as playing his part in both goals at Tottenham before a second-half capitulation. Rashford is currently the third highest-scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season on 16 goals, behind Ivan Toney (20) and Harry Kane (25). A prolific showing in east London may put the Brentford striker in his sights.