Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager, which means Farhad Moshiri is once again searching for a new manager. Bringing in the right man will be crucial as the Toffees look to arrest the gradual decline of the past few seasons and avoid a hugely damaging relegation to the Championship. We’ve taken a look at the main contenders for the job, with Everton's next game live on BT Sport when they take on Arsenal on Saturday 4 February.

Marcelo Bielsa Currently the bookies’ favourite, former Leeds boss Bielsa would certainly inject some energy into this Everton side. After criticism of Lampard’s slow, meandering, possession based style of football in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham last weekend, the Argentine would perhaps be a refreshing change. The appointment wouldn’t be without risks, though: Bielsa’s style of football generally takes some time for players to adapt to, given the complexity of his ideas both with and without the ball. In all of his previous jobs, Bielsa has been appointed in the summer and had a pre-season to prepare his teams.

Would he be happy with the players at his disposal at Everton? If not, there wouldn’t be much time to make additions with just a few days of the January transfer window remaining. Bielsa would be an exciting appointment for Everton fans and one that has the potential to breathe new life into the club. But the former Chile and Argentina head coach isn’t nicknamed El Loco for nothing. Things tend to go one of two ways with Bielsa, and stability is very rarely a priority for him.

Sean Dyche About as far away from Bielsa as it’s possible to get, Dyche is a free agent after leaving Burnley last year. He spent a decade at Turf Moor, repeatedly dragging the Clarets away from the bottom three and twice taking the club up from the Championship. Dyche’s record as both a relegation scrapper and promotion chaser might tempt Everton, particularly if the worst-case scenario becomes a reality and they drop down to the second tier. In that event, they would have a coach with previous experience of overseeing an immediate return to the top flight.

Everton will want to avoid that at all costs, though, and Dyche will likely be seen as a relatively safe pair of hands, a reassuring presence during tumultuous times. Given the links with Bielsa, it might also be seen as overly conservative. A rigid 4-4-2 with little in the way of expansive football is unlikely to inspire the Goodison Park faithful. But Dyche has plenty of experience and his uncompromising approach could be exactly what this aimless Everton team needs.

Marcelino Looking further afield, Spanish manager Marcelino is another contender for the vacant job at Everton. The 57-year-old has been at the helm of several La Liga clubs, most recently Athletic Bilbao, where he spent just over a year. He impressed during spells with Villarreal - guiding the Yellow Submarine to three successive European finishes - and Valencia, winning a Copa del Rey with the latter. Marcelino has had previous stints at Racing Santander, Zaragoza and Sevilla in a largely successful career in Spain. His direct, high-intensity style of football could well engage the fans at Goodison Park, although the big question is how Marcelino would fare outside of his homeland having never left Spain as a player or a coach.

Duncan Ferguson A familiar face and a fans’ favourite, Ferguson has experience of taking charge of Everton when all is not well. The imposing Scot was interim manager in 2019 and 2022 after Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez left. Given his general lack of managerial experience, Ferguson is certainly an outsider, but if Everton’s players need motivation above all else there are few better suited to provide that.

Wayne Rooney The connections are obvious. Rooney made his breakthrough at Everton as a precocious teenager before earning his big money move to Manchester United, and later returned to Merseyside for a season in the latter years of his playing career. Now a fully-fledged manager, England’s joint-record scorer is in charge at D.C. United in MLS following a spell as Derby County boss. Everton are likely to have reservations, though, given Rooney’s poor start with D.C. United - he has won just two of his first 14 matches. Perhaps further down the line this appointment will make more sense.

Nuno Espirito Santo Santo did an admirable job at Wolves, winning the Championship before consolidating in the Premier League and earning himself a move to Tottenham. Unfortunately, his failure with Spurs has tarnished his reputation somewhat. The Portuguese coach is currently in charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, but would probably be tempted by a move back to the Premier League.