Sean Dyche has succeeded Frank Lampard as Everton's new manager on a contract which runs until the summer of 2025, with the Goodison Park outfit languishing in 19th having not won any of their last 10 games in all competitions. Dyche returns to the dugout for the first time since April last year when he was sacked by Burnley after nearly 10 years at Turf Moor, a period which saw the Clarets become known for punching above their weight as they stayed up for five successive seasons in the Premier League. Speaking after his unveiling, Dyche said: "It's an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

"I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want. "That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time. "We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players. "Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride."

Dyche's predecessor Lampard was sacked last Monday following an insipid 2-0 defeat at West Ham, the final straw in a dreadful run under the former Chelsea boss which saw the Toffees' defensive solidity evaporate. After keeping Everton up last season and seemingly winning the fans over, Lampard's position started to look increasingly insecure as goodwill among supporters furious at the board's management of the club began to ebb away, with the team losing five straight games against sides in the bottom half prior to the 44-year-old's dismissal. Dyche will have a big job on his hands turning things around. There hasn't been a single January signing yet, and time is tight to secure one (although the £45m accrued from the sale of wantaway winger Anthony Gordon to Newcastle appears to have already been used to tempt Chelsea into selling Conor Gallagher).

Frank Lampard was sacked last week having not guided Everton to a victory since 22 October