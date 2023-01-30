Wolves make sixth January signing as £15m midfielder Joao Gomes joinsJan 30 | 1 min read
Sean Dyche appointed Everton boss on two-and-a-half-year deal
Dyche had been away from management since April last year after almost a decade in charge of Burnley, and will take to the home dugout at Goodison Park for the first time when Everton face Arsenal this Saturday lunchtime, exclusively live on BT Sport.
Sean Dyche has succeeded Frank Lampard as Everton's new manager on a contract which runs until the summer of 2025, with the Goodison Park outfit languishing in 19th having not won any of their last 10 games in all competitions.
Dyche returns to the dugout for the first time since April last year when he was sacked by Burnley after nearly 10 years at Turf Moor, a period which saw the Clarets become known for punching above their weight as they stayed up for five successive seasons in the Premier League.
Speaking after his unveiling, Dyche said: "It's an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.
Join the home of live football today
BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more.
"I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want.
"That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.
"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.
"Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride."
Dyche's predecessor Lampard was sacked last Monday following an insipid 2-0 defeat at West Ham, the final straw in a dreadful run under the former Chelsea boss which saw the Toffees' defensive solidity evaporate.
After keeping Everton up last season and seemingly winning the fans over, Lampard's position started to look increasingly insecure as goodwill among supporters furious at the board's management of the club began to ebb away, with the team losing five straight games against sides in the bottom half prior to the 44-year-old's dismissal.
Dyche will have a big job on his hands turning things around.
There hasn't been a single January signing yet, and time is tight to secure one (although the £45m accrued from the sale of wantaway winger Anthony Gordon to Newcastle appears to have already been used to tempt Chelsea into selling Conor Gallagher).
Dyche's start to life on Merseyside certainly won't be easy as league leaders Arsenal come to town - live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 11.30am this Saturday - before a trip to Anfield awaits on Monday 13 February.
Perhaps the only positive for Everton and Dyche is that there are no cup commitments to worry about.
The league is the sole focus, with Wolves still very much in sight, sitting just two points above them in 17th. It's going to be an intriguing few months.
Feedback