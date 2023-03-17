Watch every Premier League TV game on BT TV With our sport packages offering BT Sport, the NOW Sky Sports Membership and Prime Video, you won't miss a second of the live action. Get BT TV

Crystal Palace have decided to sack manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge after their 1-0 defeat at bitter rivals Brighton & Hove Albion left them three points above the Premier League relegation zone. Palace are the only side in the league without a win in 2023, having drawn five and lost six of their games. Their last league win came on New Year's Eve and they are 12th on 27 points with 11 games to play.

It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," Palace Chairman Steve Parish said. "Results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status." Former France international Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, took over from Roy Hodgson in July 2021 on a three-year contract. Vieira, 46, guided Palace to a 12th-placed finish and an FA Cup semi-final run in his first season in charge, earning praise for an attacking style of play.

