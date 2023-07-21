Matt Doherty has made a return to Wolves after he was let go by Atletico Madrid. The Republic of Ireland arrived at Molineux in 2010 and spent 10 years in the Black Country, establishing himself in the starting XI and playing a key role in the club's promotion back to the Premier League in 2018 under Nuno Espirito Santo. Doherty continued to impress in the top flight, winning the PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Month for September 2018 and performing consistently well as Wolves finished a superb seventh before reaching the Europa League quarter-finals and seeing one of their prize assets head to Tottenham. However, his time in north London was hit-and-miss, leading to the termination of his contract in January this year to facilitate a move to Spain on a six-month deal.

Things didn't go at all well at the Wanda Metropolitano though, with Doherty incredibly playing just 18 minutes before the expiration of his contract. After getting the 31-year-old back on a three-year deal, sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "We're really happy Matt's back and he's one the manager [Julen Lopetegui] really wanted when he knew he was available. "After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he's hungry to prove himself again, and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions. "He knows the club and what it means to play here – he's been successful at Wolves before and knows what the fans want.