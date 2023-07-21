Manchester United have replaced long-time goalkeeper David de Gea by signing Inter's Andre Onana for an initial £47.2m, with the Cameroon international joining on a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. De Gea arrived in 2011 and went on to make 545 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, winning three Community Shields, two EFL Cups and the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League all once. His incredible shot-stopping down the years often routinely kept United in games, but lately there has been an increased focus on his lack of comfort playing out from the back, while the Spaniard has also made some high-profile errors. Onana has demonstrated himself to be extremely capable with the ball at his feet and is also a commanding presence, having won three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups and a Dutch Super Cup under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, as well as playing a pivotal role in guiding Inter to their first Champions League final for 13 years in June, when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Speaking to Manchester United's website after the move was completed, Onana, who will wear No 24, said: "To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way. "Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new team-mates and new ambitions to fight for. "Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. "I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can't wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club."