Marcus Thuram has joined Inter on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach, while Milan Skriniar has left the Nerazzurri.

Thuram, who had previously been linked with Manchester United, has signed a five-year contract with the 2022/23 Champions League runners-up.

The France international enjoyed his best season to date last term, bagging 13 times in the Bundesliga under Daniel Farke, as well as assisting Kylian Mbappe's equaliser to make it 2-2 in a World Cup final for the ages.