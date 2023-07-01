Outcasts Winks and Coady join relegated LeicesterJul 1 | 2 min read
Marcus Thuram has joined Inter on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach, while Milan Skriniar has left the Nerazzurri.
Thuram, who had previously been linked with Manchester United, has signed a five-year contract with the 2022/23 Champions League runners-up.
The France international enjoyed his best season to date last term, bagging 13 times in the Bundesliga under Daniel Farke, as well as assisting Kylian Mbappe's equaliser to make it 2-2 in a World Cup final for the ages.
Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar's time at the Italian giants is over.
The Slovakia captain joined in 2017 from Sampdoria and in his time with Inter has won Serie A once, as well as the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana twice each.
However, Skriniar was stripped of the armband by Simone Inzaghi in February having angled for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
He departs San Siro having made 246 appearances for the club.