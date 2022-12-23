Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest preview

Erik ten Hag and his players - as well as the Manchester United fans - will be glad that the Cristiano Ronaldo saga has come to an end.

Whatever your thoughts on Ronaldo's ability to still contribute on the field, his wide-ranging attack on key figures at Old Trafford in his exclusive interview with Piers Morgan was only ever likely to lead to one outcome, with the 37-year-old's departure now freeing up significant space on the wage bill as well as removing an unwanted topic of discussion around the club.

United aren't quite in a position to leapfrog Tottenham and break into the top four, but defeat for Antonio Conte's men at lunchtime on Boxing Day against Brentford would present the Red Devils with the opportunity to move level on points with the north Londoners after heading into the mid-season break with a morale-boosting 2-1 win at Fulham thanks to superstar teenager Alejandro Garnacho's last-gasp winner, backing up that victory by beating Burnley 2-0 on their return to competitive action thanks to a close-range finish by Christian Eriksen following an impressive cutback by Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a rare start for him, before Marcus Rashford rounded things off with a wonderful dribble and strike into the far corner.

Central defence might be an issue for Ten Hag after both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez made it to the World Cup final and are therefore not available for selection, with Victor Lindelof the only obvious centre-back option as Harry Maguire is on holiday, Phil Jones remains out in the cold and both Axel Tuanzebe and youngster Teden Mengi are injured, while the only other area of concern is Jadon Sancho's continued absence, with Ten Hag admitting that the England winger is not "physically and mentally" ready to play at the moment following a poor start to the season.

It seems like the Nottingham Forest board are backing Steve Cooper, who was handed a three-year deal in early October despite the club sitting bottom of the league at that time, and since then there has been a slight upturn in form, with the newly promoted outfit now just one point adrift of 17th-placed Everton and safety having gone unbeaten in their last three games, conceding just twice in the process (four fewer than their upcoming opponents over the same period).

Wins over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup and Crystal Palace in the league sent Forest into the six-week hiatus on a high, with Morgan Gibbs-White beginning to justify the hype surrounding his move from Sheffield United in the summer after scoring against both the Blades and Brentford in November. Jesse Lingard will also be available for this fixture, with his 22-year Red Devils association ending in June after his contract expired, and the 30-year-old stood out in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn in Forest's first game back after the World Cup, notching up a goal and an assist in a 4-1 at Ewood Park as Brennan Johnson scored twice - his first goals since 3 September - and Taiwo Awoniyi bagged the other.

