Allan Saint-Maximin and Karl Darlow have both left Newcastle, joining Al-Ahli and Leeds respectively for undisclosed fees. Saint-Maximin joined the Magpies from Nice in the summer of 2019 and quickly wowed the Geordie faithful with his jaw-dropping array of tricks and direct style. However, the winger only started 12 Premier League games last term as he endured an injury-disrupted campaign, with his move to Saudi Arabia seeing him link up with former Premier League stars Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino. The transfer of Saint-Maximin has created controversy, with Newcastle's English rivals concerned that the lack of transparency around the Frenchman's fee could help the club - owned as Al-Ahli are by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - to inflate the incoming amount of money on their balance sheet to help them comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Darlow meanwhile arrived at Newcastle in 2014 and was immediately loaned out to previous club Nottingham Forest, only becoming a regular in the north-east during the 2016/17 season in which Rafael Benitez's men made a return to the top flight. However, it would be another four seasons before he was picked as first choice, and after playing second fiddle to Martin Dubravka in 2021/22, the Northampton-born stopper spent time on loan at Hull earlier this year, meaning he has very recent Championship experience to draw on as Leeds look to bounce back under Daniel Farke following relegation from the top flight. Speaking after joining the Whites, Darlow said: "It's really exciting. It's been a bit of a whirlwind. I was in America yesterday and signed for Leeds United today!

"I'm delighted to be here, I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to join the group, start training and looking forward to the new season. "It's an exciting move with the new owners, [49ers Enterprises], who are ambitious. The manager has a track record in this league and is someone I've been keen to work with, and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League as soon as possible. "No matter what club you are at, there are always going to be good goalkeepers and there is a good goalkeeping group here.