Justin Kluivert has become the first signing at Bournemouth under new boss Andoni Iraola, arriving from Roma in a deal worth around £10m. The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Ajax - like his father Patrick - and went on to score 13 times in 56 appearances across all competitions for the first team before moving to the Stadio Olimpico in 2018. However, after seeing regular game time in his first two years in the Italian capital, Kluivert was sent out on loan in the last three campaigns to RB Leipzig, Nice and most recently Valencia, where he scored a late penalty to secure a draw against Iraola's previous side Rayo Vallecano in April.

In a message to the Cherries faithful, the winger, whose contract length has not been revealed, said: "We will need all the fans this year. "We will give 100%. We will need your 100% also. We can't wait - we're going to make a great season. I'm ready, I'm going to give my all. We will go for it." Kluivert has experience playing in both the Champions League and Europa League, and has been capped twice by the Netherlands. Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "We are delighted to have made Justin our first signing ahead of the new season.