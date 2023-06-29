James Maddison has joined Tottenham for £40m following Leicester's relegation, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old had spent five years at the Foxes, playing a starring role as their main creative outlet and winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021.

However, 10 league goals and nine assists couldn't prevent the 2015/16 Premier League champions falling into the Championship in May, with Maddison reportedly attracting attention from Newcastle before Tottenham got their man.

Maddison came through the ranks at Coventry, before making the switch to Norwich.