Maddison makes £40m Spurs move after Leicester relegatedJun 29 | 1 min read
James Maddison has joined Tottenham for £40m following Leicester's relegation, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.
The 26-year-old had spent five years at the Foxes, playing a starring role as their main creative outlet and winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021.
However, 10 league goals and nine assists couldn't prevent the 2015/16 Premier League champions falling into the Championship in May, with Maddison reportedly attracting attention from Newcastle before Tottenham got their man.
Maddison came through the ranks at Coventry, before making the switch to Norwich.
After being loaned out to Aberdeen during his first season at Carrow Road, his career really took off in 2017/18 as he bagged 14 goals and notched eight assists in a sub-par Canaries side.
That form earned him the chance to prove himself in the top flight with Leicester.
It was an opportunity he grasped with both hands, going on to establish himself as one of the division's best attacking midfielders.
Maddison joins Guglielmo Vicario and Dejan Kulusevski as the first signings of the Ange Postecoglou era.
Goalkeeper Vicario arrived from Serie A outfit Empoli, while Kulusevski had been on loan from Juventus for the past two seasons before making that deal permanent earlier this month.