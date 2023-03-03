A genius. An innovator. A generational talent. When Manchester City win,

these are all superlatives lavished on Pep Guardiola. When they lose? Pep Roulette is to blame, he's an over-thinker and the

most scathing of all, he's a fraud. Whatever you think of Guardiola, one thing that can't be disputed is his

impact on the tactical evolution of football ever since his time at

Barcelona. Ball-playing goalkeepers and obsessive possession dominance are both

recognisable hallmarks of all his teams, but it is his vision and

implementation of the full-back role that perhaps defines him most.

The modern-day requirements of the position are to be as good going

forward – sometimes better – as defending against an opponent, often

having to patrol a whole flank alone, with inverted wingers now the order

of the day. But Guardiola regularly bucks that trend, instead opting for inverted full-

backs to give his side superiority in the centre of the pitch and create the

overloads he is known for. Ahead of City's Premier League clash with Newcastle, live on BT Sport 1

from 11.30am on Saturday, the 52-year-old sat down for an exclusive

interview with BTSport.com to expand on how and why he employs this

tactic.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are fighting on three fronts heading into the last few months of the season

"For the problems the opponents create. I have to adapt some movements

of them [full-backs] to be safer in counter-attacks and in the way we want

to play," says the former Bayern Munich boss. "I learned in Germany and the problems I suffered in these positions, but

here I've used it many times with Fabian Delph to help win our first

Premier League title, afterwards with Alex Zinchenko for many years. Now he's doing the same at Arsenal. "We have to put a player there not just to defend, but also to help us play

and have the ability to do it. "We adapt to the qualities of the players we have right now - it's different to previous seasons. And of course, the opponent, they deserve to be watched." With Joao Cancelo departing for Bayern on loan in January, City only have two senior recognised full-backs in Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake – although the latter is predominantly a centre-back. Sergio Gomez, signed in the summer, is playing only his second season as

a left-back having made the transition from attacking midfielder under

former City captain Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht last term. And then there's 18-year-old academy graduate Rico Lewis, who has

emerged into the first-team picture this season, so Guardiola's options in

those positions look very different to previous campaigns. Hence his decision to turn to Bernardo Silva. Always a tenacious attacking

midfielder, the Portuguese has been asked to play the inverted left-back

role in recent weeks, most notably away at league leaders Arsenal.

Bernardo Silva has needed to demonstrated his tactical versatility in recent weeks as an inverted left-back

"I have an idea and if I need a player to play in a position they're not used

to, I talk to him to verbalise my thoughts," Guardiola explains of the

transition process. "I ask how he would feel in this role and he visualises what I ask because

it's not normal for him, but mainly the reason he'll play there is because I

know he can do it. "Afterwards, I take their feedback and decide if I continue with that

decision, or I change again. "I know Rico [Lewis] is a full-back and after [watching him in] training sessions I know how he moves in central positions. "There are players that are not used to playing in central positions and

how they're supposed to do it, but after training sessions and some

games I said: 'That guy moves perfectly here.' "So I visualised that and said: 'OK, he can do it!' There are other players

that move inside in the smaller spaces and they are not able to do it and

we'd need another type of player to do this." So what qualities do those type of players who are able to transition

seamlessly from full-back to central midfield – or vice versa – need?

For Guardiola, the answer, if not the execution, is simple.



Teenager Rico Lewis has burst onto the scene this season and has the technical ability to play further forward