Javi Gracia has been named as Leeds' new head coach until the end of the season, subject to a work permit.

The Spaniard replaces Jesse Marsch following the American's sacking earlier this month after a run of seven league games without a win, a streak which culminated in a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Michael Skubala, the club's under-21s head coach, was placed in temporary charge in the wake of Marsch's dismissal.

However, he was unable to secure a victory in three top-flight matches as the Whites threw away a two-goal lead at Manchester United before falling to a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture three days later and then coming out on the wrong side of a tense battle with fellow relegation candidates Everton.