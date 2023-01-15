Chelsea beat Arsenal to Mykhailo Mudryk signing

Arsenal January transfer target Mykhailo Mudryk has joined Chelsea, becoming the club's fifth signing this month. The Ukrainian winger was unveiled on the pitch at Stamford Bridge at half-time in Chelsea's victory over London rivals Crystal Palace after completing his move from Shakhtar Donetsk. In a club statement, Shakhtar said they "will receive £62 million for the player and another £26.5m is envisaged as a bonus payment." The 22-year-old has signed on an eight-and-a-half-year contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

In a busy transfer window, Chelsea have already signed defender Benoit Badiashile, striker David Fofana and midfielder Andrey Santos, while forward Joao Felix joined the London club on loan from Atletico Madrid earlier this month. "This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career," Mudryk said in a statement. "I'm excited to meet my new team mates and I'm looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff." udryk, who was named Shakhtar's player of the year for a second year in a row, caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League group stage where he scored three goals and grabbed two assists. He is the second Ukrainian player Chelsea have ever signed, after former striker Andriy Shevchenko joined the Blues from AC Milan in 2006. He has eight caps for Ukraine. Mudryk will reinforce Chelsea's attack after Graham Potter lost forwards Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling to injury.