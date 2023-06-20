Christopher Nkunku has become the first signing for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, arriving from RB Leipzig for £52m on a six-year deal. It had been reported back in October that the 25-year-old had signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Stamford Bridge, but the transfer has now been officially confirmed, with the striker's first day in SW6 on 1 July. Nkunku came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain but struggled to get regular game time for the French giants and made the switch to Leipzig in 2019. In the last two years, his goals return has increased dramatically, totalling 36 Bundesliga strikes across two seasons despite some injury problems and scoring in the last two German Cup finals as Leipzig secured back-to-back titles. Nkunku told the club's official website: "I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea.

"A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt." Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad. "He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new team-mates ahead of the new season." The acquisition of Nkunku is expected to be the first of many signings approved this summer by Todd Boehly, who has now spent more than £600m on transfers since buying the club on 20 June last year.