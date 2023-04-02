Chelsea sack Graham Potter after Villa lossApr 2 | 1 min read
Chelsea sack Graham Potter after Aston Villa defeat
The Blues have dismissed the ex-Brighton boss after another disappointing result in the Premier League.
Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
That result left the Blues 11th in the Premier League table, with just three wins from their last ten league matches.
Potter struggled following his appointment from Brighton in September, winning just 38.7% of his games in charge after the exit of Thomas Tuchel.
Bruno Saltor will take over as interim boss ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Liverpool.
In a statement released by Chelsea, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.
“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.
"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."
Potter’s form in the Champions League was the highlight of his Chelsea tenure, guiding his team to a quarter-final with Real Madrid after beating Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.
But consistently poor results in the Premier League have proved fatal for the 47-year-old, who had been under increasing pressure from the club’s supporters.