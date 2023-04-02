Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. That result left the Blues 11th in the Premier League table, with just three wins from their last ten league matches. Potter struggled following his appointment from Brighton in September, winning just 38.7% of his games in charge after the exit of Thomas Tuchel.

Bruno Saltor will take over as interim boss ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Liverpool. In a statement released by Chelsea, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. “We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.