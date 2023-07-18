Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstruction surgery on an ACL injury which is highly likely to keep him out of action for the rest of 2023.

The Frenchman missed the majority of the 2021/22 season - his final campaign with Leicester - due to a broken leg and missed 20 matches last season after suffering two separate knee issues following an initial £70m move to Stamford Bridge.

In a statement, Chelsea said: "Defender Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery.

"The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club's pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required.

"Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club's medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase."

Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Sunday 13 August at Stamford Bridge, with the match starting at 4.30pm.