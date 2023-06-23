Burnley sign Republic of Ireland international O'Shea from West Brom for £7mJun 23 | 1 min read
Newly promoted Burnley have made Dara O'Shea their second signing of the summer, tying down the Republic of Ireland international on a four-year deal.
The 24-year-old, who arrives from West Brom having spent the last season as captain, joins fellow centre-back Jordan Beyer, on loan at Turf Moor in 2022/23, through the door on a permanent basis.
After putting pen to paper on a contract that lasts until the summer of 2027, O'Shea said: "It feels great to be here and I really can't wait to get going.
"Burnley were the outstanding team [in the Championship] last season and achieved exceptional things.
Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
"I want to improve as a player first and foremost, and I want to help the club achieve their goals.
"I'm at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that - and I can help them too."
Manager Vincent Kompany added: "It's great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club.
"Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.
"Dara will be a great addition to our squad and we can’t wait to start working with him."
After joining West Brom in 2015 from St. Kevin's Boys, O'Shea was sent out on loan to Hereford and Exeter City before racking up 107 appearances for the Baggies, including a season at Premier League level.
Comfortable playing in a back three or a back four, his adaptability will be something Kompany will hope to draw on as the Clarets, who won the Championship at a canter last term, get reacquainted with Premier League life by hosting Kompany's former club - and champions - Manchester City in their season opener on 11 August.