Newly promoted Burnley have made Dara O'Shea their second signing of the summer, tying down the Republic of Ireland international on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old, who arrives from West Brom having spent the last season as captain, joins fellow centre-back Jordan Beyer, on loan at Turf Moor in 2022/23, through the door on a permanent basis. After putting pen to paper on a contract that lasts until the summer of 2027, O'Shea said: "It feels great to be here and I really can't wait to get going. "Burnley were the outstanding team [in the Championship] last season and achieved exceptional things.

"I want to improve as a player first and foremost, and I want to help the club achieve their goals. "I'm at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that - and I can help them too." Manager Vincent Kompany added: "It's great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club. "Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.