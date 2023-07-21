Burnley have swooped to sign goalkeeper James Trafford and winger Nathan Redmond. Trafford, who has been signed from Manchester City for £15m, saved a crucial penalty for England in the dying moments of the European Under-21 Championship final against Spain earlier this month, helping to preserve the team's 1-0 lead and clinch the trophy. The 20-year-old, who has spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley and Bolton in the last two seasons, did not concede a single goal at the tournament, capping off a campaign that included an EFL Trophy triumph with the Trotters. After signing a four-year deal with the newly promoted Clarets, Trafford said: "I feel very happy to officially be a Burnley player. I was excited for it to all get done whilst the Euros was going on. I knew a lot about it and I was waiting to get back to make it all official really.

"I want to improve and learn as much as I can here and as a team, I just want to take it a day at a time and try and achieve as much as we can going forward." Manager Vincent Kompany added: "We've signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent, he's a great character. "James is a very impressive, confident, mature young man. Most people have seen what he's achieved in his career so far and his level of talent. "We're looking forward to developing that even further, making him even better. He's done so much already and what excites us is how far he can go."

It is not the first time that City legend Kompany has gone back to the Etihad to recruit, having purchased goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and centre-back CJ Egan-Riley last summer, as well as bringing in fellow defender and Trafford's England Under-21 team-mate Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan, first at Anderlecht and then at Burnley. Redmond meanwhile is somewhat of a Premier League veteran, having made his debut in the competition for Norwich as a 19-year-old after moving from boyhood club Birmingham. Following his spell at the Canaries, Redmond spent six years at Southampton, racking up 232 appearances in all competitions before enjoying a season at Besiktas last term, scoring six goals and assisting six in 28 games. After joining Burnley on a two-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, the 29-year-old said: "I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League. Burnley's project matches with my ambitions.