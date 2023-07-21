Bruno Fernandes has replaced Harry Maguire as Manchester United's captain.

Maguire was informed last week by Erik ten Hag that he would no longer skipper the side, with the centre-back admitting that he was "extremely disappointed" at the decision.

The England international was appointed captain in January 2020 following Ashley Young's departure to Inter.

Fernandes is set to lead the Red Devils for the first time on Saturday night against Arsenal at MetLife Stadium, in the first of four matches in the United States before Ten Hag's men return to Manchester.

Meanwhile, Andre Onana could make his debut against the Gunners after completing a £47.2m from Inter on Thursday.