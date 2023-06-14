Arsenal vs Forest to be first-ever Premier League game on TNT SportsJun 15 | 2 min read
Brighton have acted quickly at the start of the summer transfer window after announcing today that James Milner will join club-record signing Joao Pedro on the South Coast.
Liverpool decided last month that Milner's contract at Anfield would not be renewed beyond the end of June, bringing to an end the utility man's trophy-laden eight-year stint on Merseyside.
Joao Pedro meanwhile has arrived at the Amex for £30m after three largely productive seasons at Watford, with the last of those seeing him finish the campaign as the Hornets' top scorer, netting 11 times.
Milner will officially become a Seagull on 1 July, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi delighted at the imminent arrival of such an experienced player.
"I'm very glad to welcome James to Brighton," said the Italian. "He's an excellent addition for us and I'm sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level."
Technical director David Weir added: "We are delighted that James has agreed to join us after a hugely successful period at Liverpool.
"His experience speaks for itself with the number of games he has played and the trophies he has won throughout a decorated career.
"These games include European competition, which will be of huge value to us as we embark on our first season in Europe.
"We're looking forward to working with James when the players return for pre-season."
At the other end of the age spectrum, 21-year-old Joao Pedro has shone at Vicarage Road since arriving from Fluminense in 2020.
However, like Milner, the Brazilian can play in a variety of positions, having been deployed at Watford on the left wing, as a No 10 and up front on his own or with a strike partner.
After losing Graham Potter to Chelsea in September, Brighton rallied under De Zerbi and ended the Premier League with a superb sixth-placed finish to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history.
With this in mind, the captures of both Milner and Joao Pedro add both quality and depth to an already talented squad that will be no doubt be tested by the challenge of playing an increased number of games.