Brighton have acted quickly at the start of the summer transfer window after announcing today that James Milner will join club-record signing Joao Pedro on the South Coast. Liverpool decided last month that Milner's contract at Anfield would not be renewed beyond the end of June, bringing to an end the utility man's trophy-laden eight-year stint on Merseyside. Joao Pedro meanwhile has arrived at the Amex for £30m after three largely productive seasons at Watford, with the last of those seeing him finish the campaign as the Hornets' top scorer, netting 11 times. Milner will officially become a Seagull on 1 July, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi delighted at the imminent arrival of such an experienced player.

"I'm very glad to welcome James to Brighton," said the Italian. "He's an excellent addition for us and I'm sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level."

Technical director David Weir added: "We are delighted that James has agreed to join us after a hugely successful period at Liverpool. "His experience speaks for itself with the number of games he has played and the trophies he has won throughout a decorated career. "These games include European competition, which will be of huge value to us as we embark on our first season in Europe. "We're looking forward to working with James when the players return for pre-season."