Brighton will be playing European football next season for the first time ever after they secured a top-seven finish by beating Southampton 3-1.

A first-half double from teenage striker Evan Ferguson set the Seagulls on their way, and although Mohamed Elyounoussi halved the deficit just before the hour, the points were sealed through Pascal Gross midway through the second period.

After Tottenham's 3-1 defeat at home to Brentford on Saturday lunchtime, Roberto De Zerbi's men had the opportunity to achieve the historic feat with two matches to spare of the league season, a chance they took in front of a raucous crowd at the Amex.