Stoke have signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan for the 2023/24 season. After helping the Cherries back into the Premier League by keeping 20 clean sheets, the Republic of Ireland international was rotated evenly with Neto last term prior to the World Cup, but found himself firmly second choice to the former Barcelona stopper shortly after the festive period. Travers will compete with compatriot Jack Bonham for a starting spot while with the Potters, who came a disappointing 16th last term after Alex Neil took the helm in August following Michael O'Neill's sacking.

Speaking to Stoke's official media channels after the move was sealed, Travers said: "This is a great opportunity to test myself in the Championship again and I am pleased to have had the interest from Stoke City. "It is a chance for me to play for a great manager at a really exciting time for the club, especially with the new signings that are arriving. "I have heard good things about the club from players here now – including [new signings] Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens - and others who have played here before. "I feel like this is an exciting project and the next step in my career. The season is only just around the corner and I cannot wait to get going."

Travers enjoyed a remarkable start to senior football by scoring on his debut for Weymouth before returning to the Vitality Stadium, making his Bournemouth bow in May 2019 and putting in a sensational man-of-the-match display in a memorable 1-0 win over Tottenham, in the process becoming the first teenage goalkeeper to start a match in the division since Joe Hart in 2006. However, first-team opportunities were few and far between and he was shipped out to Swindon in 2021. The breakthrough came later that year as he was given the nod between the sticks by new boss Scott Parker, making 45 league appearances as Bournemouth returned to the top flight at the second time of asking. Stoke's technical director Ricky Martin sang the praises of the new recruit, saying: "For a goalkeeper of his age to have already achieved what he has in the game is rare and remarkable.