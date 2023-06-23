Bill Kenwright will remain Everton chairman after being urged by owner Farhad Moshiri to stay on. Following the resignations of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, finance officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp earlier this month, there were murmurings about whether Kenwright, who joined the Toffees in 1989, would follow suit. But now it has been confirmed that the 77-year-old will continue in his position, with Moshiri, who has now joined the club's board, saying: "I wanted Bill to remain as our chairman during this important period of transition for the club and I am delighted that he has accepted my request to do so. "Bill's knowledge and vast experience will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future."

The "important period of transition" Moshiri is referring to includes the new stadium project at Bramley Moore Dock, with an injection of spending expected from New York-based MSP Sports Capital. Kenwright has however become increasingly unpopular with supporters on the blue half of Merseyside.

He hasn't attended a home game since the 4-1 loss to Brighton in January, which proved to be Frank Lampard's penultimate match in charge at Goodison Park before he was replaced by Sean Dyche. The club has said that Kenwright's absence has been due to threats being sent to him.

The litany of transfer disasters in recent years has sullied Kenwright's legacy, with Everton just avoiding relegation in the past two seasons and facing possible sanctions over alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules, a far cry from the halcyon days of David Moyes' management in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Tom Davies, who came through the academy, will leave his boyhood club at the end of the month after rejecting a new contract following limited minutes in the last two campaigns. The midfielder made his debut at the age of 17 against Southampton in April 2016 and went on to make 179 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven times. In an emotional Instagram post, Davies, now 24, said: "I always had belief that I would play for our club but I had no idea how beautiful and fulfilling it would be!