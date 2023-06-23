Aston Villa captain John McGinn has signed a new contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2027. The midfielder arrived at Villa Park from Hibernian in 2018, playing a key role in promotion to the Premier League in his first season under Dean Smith, before helping cement the West Midlanders in the top flight and then making a notable contribution to last term's superb seventh-placed finish, which has earned Europa Conference League football for 2023/24. The Scotland international also became skipper last summer in place of Tyrone Mings, holding on to the armband despite Unai Emery coming in for Steven Gerrard in October. Speaking to Villa's media channels about his new deal, McGinn, sporting the 2023/24 training top, said when asked what made him come to this decision: "It was an easy one.

"The manager pulled me [aside] a couple of months ago, saying he's really happy with me and he wanted me to extend my stay. "I'm delighted to get it sorted. This is home for me now. Another four years, and I'm just really excited to be part of what should be an exciting journey." McGinn, 28, signed a previous contract extension in 2020 to stay until 2025, but this new deal should prevent any potential suitors swooping in over the couple of summers. The future looks bright under Emery, with Villa set to compete in Europe for the first time in 13 years.