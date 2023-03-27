Watch every Premier League TV game on BT TV With our sport packages offering BT Sport, the NOW Sky Sports Membership and Prime Video, you won't miss a second of the live action. Get BT TV

Antonio Conte has left Tottenham by mutual consent after a poor run of form which culminated in the Italian’s angry press conference last weekend. Spurs drew 3-3 at Southampton in their last Premier League outing having led 3-1 in the second half. In the aftermath, Conte publicly questioned the mentality of his players after a run of one win in five games in all competitions.

That included defeat to Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup and a last 16 exit in the Champions League against Milan. Cristian Stellini will take over from Conte until the end of the season alongside assistant manager Ryan Mason. “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.” After the Southampton draw, Conte said: “Tottenham's story is this: 20 years there is this owner and they never won something. Why? “Until now I try to hide the situation but not now because, I repeat, I don't want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans.”