Ainsley Maitland-Niles' time at Arsenal has come to an end, while fellow academy graduate Reiss Nelson is in talks over a new deal to stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.

Maitland-Niles joined the Gunners at six and made his debut in the Champions League aged 17 years and 102 days, replacing Aaron Ramsey in a 4-1 win at Galatasaray in December 2014.

A loan spell at Ipswich followed before the utility man returned to north London to play 97 times across the following four campaigns, including starting in the 2020 FA Cup final as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to give Mikel Arteta silverware in the Spaniard's first season in charge.

However, Maitland-Niles never really pushed on and was loaned out to West Brom before subsequent spells at Roma and Southampton, the latter of which ended in Premier League relegation last month.