Maitland-Niles leaves Arsenal as Nelson deal talks continueJun 16 | 1 min read
Ainsley Maitland-Niles' time at Arsenal has come to an end, while fellow academy graduate Reiss Nelson is in talks over a new deal to stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.
Maitland-Niles joined the Gunners at six and made his debut in the Champions League aged 17 years and 102 days, replacing Aaron Ramsey in a 4-1 win at Galatasaray in December 2014.
A loan spell at Ipswich followed before the utility man returned to north London to play 97 times across the following four campaigns, including starting in the 2020 FA Cup final as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to give Mikel Arteta silverware in the Spaniard's first season in charge.
However, Maitland-Niles never really pushed on and was loaned out to West Brom before subsequent spells at Roma and Southampton, the latter of which ended in Premier League relegation last month.
Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.
Nelson meanwhile has experienced something of a renaissance of late.
After making his debut in the Community Shield in 2017, the winger shone at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga during the 2018/19 season before returning to increased playing opportunities in N5 under Unai Emery.
However, regular starts were proving hard to come by under Unai Emery and Arteta, and an injury-ravaged 2020/21 set him back further, leading to a loan move to Feyenoord the following year.
Nelson got a few more minutes under his belt in the Netherlands, and although more injury issues were to frustrate him back in England, he delivered when called upon last term, most notably with the 97th-minute winner in the astonishing comeback victory over Bournemouth.