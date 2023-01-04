The Spanish Super Cup is back on BT Sport, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia vying for supremacy. Carlo Ancelotti's men won last year's competition in January, eventually vanquishing Barca in the semi-finals having taken the lead twice in an enthralling Clasico that was settled in extra time by Fede Valverde. The two teams are enjoying a fierce rivalry once again this campaign, with both locked on 38 points in La Liga. Los Blancos then got the job done against Athletic Bilbao in the final as Luka Modric's stunning strike and Karim Benzema's penalty guided the club to a 12th Super Cup triumph, just one behind Barcelona.

That success in Riyadh marked the start of a trophy-laden season for Ancelotti's side, who romped home to win La Liga before defeating Liverpool 1-0 to scoop a record-extending 14th Champions League title thanks to Vinicius Junior's winner. The Spanish Super Cup not only comprises the winners and runners-up in the country's top flight from 2021/22, but also the finalists from the most recent Copa del Rey, which saw Real Betis overcome Valencia 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time as the Seville outfit picked up their first-ever piece of major silverware. Valencia - currently 10th in La Liga - have the daunting task of facing Real Madrid on Wednesday 11 January in the first semi, with coverage starting at 6.45pm on BT Sport 1 from the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia's capital.