The Spanish Super Cup is back and every minute of the action will be shown live on BT Sport. With Barcelona and Real Madrid embroiled in another hard-fought title battle, this four-team competition will perhaps provide a welcome distraction. Both teams will expect to win in their respective semi-finals and set up a mouthwatering Clasico on Sunday, but Real Betis and Valencia, who both qualified as Copa del Rey finalists, will have different ideas. The tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia as the growth of football in the Middle East continues.

Real Madrid vs Valencia (Wednesday, 11th January - 7pm) Los Blancos’ slightly shaky form in the weeks before the World Cup has continued since the return of domestic football. Carlo Ancelotti’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal last weekend, allowing Barcelona to move three points clear at the top of La Liga. Real Madrid will be determined for a response, then, and will be heavy favourites in Riyadh. They are the most successful team in the Super Cup’s history - winning it 12 times - and take on a Valencia side struggling for consistency so far this season. Gennaro Gattuso’s men are 11th in La Liga and have lost their last two league games, so a significant improvement will be needed if they are to trouble the Spanish champions.

Angel Martinez