Watch Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup - exclusively live on BT Sport!Jan 4 | 2 min read
Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid face Valencia and Barca take on Real Betis in semi-finals
Spanish football heads to Saudi Arabia as Barcelona and Real Madrid look to set up a Clasico final in the Supercopa de España.
The Spanish Super Cup is back and every minute of the action will be shown live on BT Sport.
With Barcelona and Real Madrid embroiled in another hard-fought title battle, this four-team competition will perhaps provide a welcome distraction.
Both teams will expect to win in their respective semi-finals and set up a mouthwatering Clasico on Sunday, but Real Betis and Valencia, who both qualified as Copa del Rey finalists, will have different ideas.
The tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia as the growth of football in the Middle East continues.
Join the home of live football today
BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more.
Real Madrid vs Valencia (Wednesday, 11th January - 7pm)
Los Blancos’ slightly shaky form in the weeks before the World Cup has continued since the return of domestic football.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal last weekend, allowing Barcelona to move three points clear at the top of La Liga.
Real Madrid will be determined for a response, then, and will be heavy favourites in Riyadh.
They are the most successful team in the Super Cup’s history - winning it 12 times - and take on a Valencia side struggling for consistency so far this season.
Gennaro Gattuso’s men are 11th in La Liga and have lost their last two league games, so a significant improvement will be needed if they are to trouble the Spanish champions.
Real Betis vs Barcelona (Thursday, 12th January - 7pm)
Barcelona’s semi-final looks more challenging on paper given Real Betis’ impressive form this season.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side sit fourth in La Liga and are genuine contenders for a Champions League spot.
But Barcelona will be confident heading into this game after Ousmane Dembele’s goal earned them a 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Xavi’s team have been almost impervious at the back this season, letting in just six goals in 16 league games so far.
Betis might be buoyed by an apparent lapse in concentration in the Copa del Rey last week, though, when Barca were given a scare by third-tier side Intercity. A relatively strong XI were taken to extra-time and needed a late winner from Ansu Fati to avoid embarrassment.
Feedback